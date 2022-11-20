Enid News & Eagle will have adjusted business hours and deadlines during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The business office will close at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Thursday, Nov. 24, newspaper will begin printing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The newspaper will be mass distributed in the Enid area.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, the business office will be closed.

The News & Eagle will return to regular business hours and deadlines on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

