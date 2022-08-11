Two new reporters have joined the Enid News & Eagle staff.
Tanner Holubar is the new reporter/copy editor covering business, health and military affairs. He also is tasked with assisting with daily news page layout and the Vance AirScoop weekly publication covering Vance Air Force Base. He can be reached at tholubar@enidnews.com or by calling (580) 548-8183.
Holubar recently worked as a communications specialist with Oklahoma State University. From 2015-21, he was news editor and reporter for the Stillwater News Press, where he did daily news page layout and special editions. He covered the arts and entertainment beat for the newspaper.
Holubar has won awards for design and layout from the Oklahoma Press Association. He has a bachelor of science degree in sports media from Oklahoma State University.
Suzie Byrd has joined the Enid News & Eagle as general assignments reporter. Her coverage will include education and community features. She can be reached at sbyrd@enidnews.com or by calling (580) 548-8169.
Byrd is a native of Hennessey and lived in the Enid area many years before moving to Florida. She has been an active writer, including serving as president of the Key West (Florida) Writers Club and the Island Scribes Writing Critique. She also hosted radio programs on WJZT jazz station in Tallahassee.
She also has been a business owner with Lite for Life Health Food Store, LA Weight Loss in southwest Florida and Natural Awakenings Magazine in Tallahassee. She is a freelance writer, and upon returning to Enid last year has published several articles in ETown Magazine as well as special projects for the News & Eagle.
Byrd has a bachelor of arts degree in journalism as well as a bachelor of science degree from Oklahoma State University. She participated in basketball and track while at OSU and was a Big 8 track champion and college All-American.
“We are pleased to have both Tanner and Suzie join our staff,” said Cindy Allen, publisher. “It’s great to be able to attract journalists with their diverse backgrounds, and we know our readers and the community will enjoy the coverage and expertise they bring.
“Having a local newspaper with good content provided by local journalists is important to the Enid community,” Allen said. “Enid can support their local newspaper by subscribing in digital or print and by contacting us with story ideas and news tips. Please also go online to enidnews.com and share our stories to your social media networks.”
