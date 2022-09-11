EMTs, paramedics have crucial role in health care system

ENID, Okla. — Every day, Arlyn Hatch and Mark Hopping have the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives.
Hatch and Hopping are just two of about nine paramedics at Life Emergency Medical Service (EMS), with Hatch working there for five years and Hopping with 18 years there.
Typically working 24-hour shifts at Life EMS and responding to all sorts of emergency calls, the two men said the desire to help people and the challenges of the job are what drew them to — and has kept them in — the field.
“I’ve had some tragic events occur in my life — things that I want to try to maybe prevent for somebody else,” Hatch said.
“You actually do have the chance to make a difference in someone’s life,” Hopping said. “You can have somebody that is in full cardiac arrest — heart not beating at all. You get in there and just do your job to get their heart started.”
An industry to enjoy
Life EMS is the primary responder for Enid and the rest of Garfield County, as well as Hennessey.
About 40 people in total work at Life EMS, including emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics like Hopping and Hatch and administrative staff.
The difference between EMTs and paramedics is the level of education and training received and what kinds of procedures they’re each allowed to do.
EMTs are able to do things such as administer CPR and oxygen and control bleeding; advanced EMTs can do the same things as an EMT and also administer fluids and some medications, as well as use the advanced medical equipment inside an ambulance; and paramedics can do more complex procedures such as inserting IV lines and administering drugs to patients.
Jimmy Johnson, president of Life EMS, said personnel are available 24/7, responding to about 7,800 emergency calls and transporting about 6,800 people annually.
Life EMS has the ability to transport people out of town, offers a community transport service for those needing transportation while in a wheelchair and is often on standby during events such as football games or at Stride Bank Center.
Johnson started out with Life EMS in 1968 as a Red Cross first aid technician, later becoming an emergency medical technician (EMT) and then a supervisor before becoming a co-owner in 1972, and the sole owner and president in 1974.
What has kept Johnson in the company for so long, he said, is the people he gets to work with.
“This is an industry you’re never going to get wealthy in, but it’s something that you just really can enjoy,” Johnson said. “(Life EMS) has been a big part of my life, and I enjoy the people I work with. People say to me, ‘Why don’t you retire?’ I say, ‘Well, I enjoy coming to work, and I think I still have a few things to offer.’”
EMTs and paramedics can face challenges, like sometimes missing birthdays and holidays, the long hours and responding to difficult 911 calls, Hatch and Hopping both said.
The two said helping save lives whenever they can is the best part of the job — as well as the camaraderie among staff at Life EMS.
“The camaraderie we have built — we’re all just one big family,” Hatch said.
Getting care to people quickly
When a 911 call comes into Life EMS’ dispatch center, one of the two dispatchers currently there answers and asks the caller a series of questions to determine the response level of emergency services.
“We can go anywhere from having an ECHO down to just an A status, which is a Priority 2 call for us,” said supervisor Jayeah Haske.
Life EMS dispatchers are trained on how to give life-saving measures over the phone, such as CPR and how to stop someone bleeding.
Dispatchers begin the patient assessment process by asking questions and relaying that information to first responders, which Hopping said helps give them a good idea of what’s going on at the scene while en route.
Both Life EMS and the Enid Fire Department respond to 911 calls such as cardiac arrests, strokes and falls, and depending on the situations, Enid Police Department will also respond.
Firefighters at EFD are required to become EMTs within their first year of employment, said Fire Chief Jason Currier. Since EFD has five stations total, they can sometimes arrive on-scene quicker than Life EMS, which has one location at 302 W. Maple.
“(EFD) is dispatched, along with EMS, to provide speed, response and assistance to the ambulance service in case of transport and any other medical needs,” Currier said. “Since we have stations spread all over town, we can get to a location quickly and provide any care that we can as soon as possible to help a person get care quickly.”
Once on scene, EMTs and paramedics from EFD and Life EMS can begin treating patients.
Hopping and Hatch said paramedics will remain on scene for a short period of time to stabilize patients before transporting them to a hospital.
“We don’t just take off running to the hospital,” Hopping said. “I’ve encountered that with the public, where they’re like, ‘We just need to go,’ and I say, ‘No, we need to do things ... to stabilize this patient to get them to the hospital.’”
“A lot of the disease processes we see are time sensitive, like a heart attack,” Hatch said. “If we can get oxygen to that damaged tissue quick enough, then we could potentially save that tissue, so that’s why we stay on scene and treat and try to do things to the best of our ability before we go.”
Once the ambulance arrives at a hospital’s emergency room, a report about the patient and situation will be given to medical staff there, and then it starts all over again.
When not responding to calls, Hopping said personnel will restock their ambulances and make sure the station is clean. Once all that is done, they can rest and eat until another call comes in.
“As a paramedic, we’ve got everything to respond to heart attacks, strokes, pediatric and OB emergencies and traumas,” Hopping said. “We never know what we’re going to get when we get a call, so we have to be prepared, always.”
Becoming an EMT or paramedic
Hatch and Hopping said some of the qualities they think EMTs and paramedics need include good communication skills, compassion, problem-solving skills and critical thinking.
“Anybody who’s looking into this field — if they are looking for a challenge, autonomy and being able to make decisions in a high-stress environment, go for it,” Hopping said.
“You’ve got to be a bit of an adrenaline junkie to get into this field,” Hatch added. “But people skills — you need to be able to talk to your patient ... and reassure them that we’re there to do everything we can and get them where they need to go.”
Autry Technology Center offers multiple courses for emergency medical responder (EMR), EMT basic, advanced and paramedic licenses for anybody interested in pursuing it as a career. Refresher classes also are hosted for all EMS personnel to renew licenses, which must be done every two years.
Kathy Gregory, training specialist at Autry, said an EMR class will start Wednesday, and an EMT basic class with about 10 students is currently underway. The plan is to have advanced EMT and paramedic courses available in the future, potentially later in 2023.
An EMR class lasts approximately two or three months; a basic EMT class lasts for around five to six months; an advanced EMT class takes about nine months to one year to complete; and a paramedic class would last for around 18 months, Gregory said.
For more information about available courses at Autry, visit www.autry tech.edu or call (580) 242-2750.
Being able to offer these courses is important for the community, she said.
“Medical emergencies happen every day,” said Gregory, who is a part-time EMT herself with Alfalfa County EMS. “The more people that can get trained ... the better you are about getting (patients’) treatment started before they can get to the hospital.”
Anybody interested in applying to Life EMS can visit www.lifeemsenid.com/careers/. Medical dispatcher positions are also available at Life EMS.