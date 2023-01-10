ENID, Okla. — Emannuel Enid, 2505 W. Garriott, will collect donations of needed items that will be send to Ukraine.
On Thursday, the Singing Churchmen of Oklahoma will perform a concert from 7-8 p.m. at Emmanuel Enid, and the donated items will be gathered to be sent overseas.
The people of Ukraine have been mired in a war with neighboring Russia for nearly a year, and some of the most basic items have become scarce, and donations are a welcome sight in the middle of the winter in Eastern Europe, according to concert organizers.
The Singing Churchmen of Oklahoma and the Singing Churchwomen of Oklahoma will collect items during each January concert that will be donated to Ukraine. A member of the Singing Churchmen, Victor Loboda, is a native of Ukraine and is worship minister at First Slavic Baptist Church in Tulsa. The items collected will be taken to First Slavic Baptist Church and then sent to Ukraine.
The top things that have been requested are solid fuel tablets, cooking fuel cans, which can be shipped with no hazard, canned meat, tea bags, sleeping bags and thermal underwear for all sizes, kids to adults.
Elaine Johns, a member of the Singing Churchwomen of Oklahoma and an Enid resident, said if there are businesses that want to donate items, they can call her at (580) 478-3034, and she can pick up the items and take them to Emmanuel Enid.
For more information on the concerts of Singing Churchmen of Oklahoma and the Singing Churchwomen of Oklahoma, visit oklahomabaptists.org/events/.
