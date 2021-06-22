ENID, Okla. — For the sixth consecutive year, Emmanuel Christian School in Enid has been named a National Honor Roll school for literacy.
Renaissance Learning/Accelerated Reader recently notified ECS of the award, according to a press release.
To achieve National Honor Roll status, a minimum of 80% of students must average 85% or higher on reading comprehension quizzes.
A computer-based software program, the Renaissance Learning/Accelerated Reader program is the most widely used reading program in the nation.
Currently, less than 1% of Oklahoma schools are recognized as a National Honor Roll school, according to Renaissance.
As reading comprehension increases, students are allowed to read books with a higher Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD). By following the ZPD guidelines, students read books within their individual range while avoiding frustration. The ultimate goal is to demonstrate student growth throughout the year.
ECS Headmaster Steve Glazier said the school was blessed it did not have to transition to distance learning at any point during the 2020-21 school year. Students were able to learn from face-to-face instruction, he said.
“Our mission at ECS is to provide our school families with academic excellence as well as character development,” Glazier said. “Our ultimate goal, is that everything that happens within the school alls would glorify our God."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.