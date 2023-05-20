ENID, Okla. — The Shamrocks of Emerson Middle School celebrated their centennial on the last day of school Friday afternoon, May 19, 2023, with an assembly in the school auditorium.
Irish Council members and Enid Mayor David Mason welcomed students and guests to the event.
Mason gave the school a proclamation from the city of Enid designating Friday, May 19,as Emerson Middle School Day.
“One-hundred years is a long time. A building is not a school, it is you students and teachers who are the school,” Mason said.
Keynote speaker for the event was Bill Fournet, who leads The Persimmon Group, a management consulting firm based in Tulsa.
Fournet went to Emerson 40 years ago and showed students pictures from the ’80s of a telephone with a long cord, the typical television of the day, a cassette boombox and the first desk computer.
He also presented pictures of coming attractions, including Uber rides in city aircraft, automated cars with no drivers and future cities.
“What doors will you choose to walk through?” Fournet asked students.
He encouraged them to be honest, kind, fair, to think and even to be bored sometimes.
“Be remarkable,” Fournet said.
The Irish Council honored the history of Emerson by the passing of the school chain. The chain has a sterling silver link for every class that graduated from Emerson. Each year, the class of students leaving the school adds its link. It is estimated 19,000 students have passed through Emerson.
The Emerson jazz band played and the Emerson choir sang a song before a dedication was made of the new open space.
The area is fenced and has a crushed granite garden with flowers, tables and benches. It was dedicated to Jane Diluzio, who taught at Emerson for 38 years before retiring. The garden is named Diluzio Plaza.
In its 100-year history, many things have changed at Emerson. In the early years, the mascot was the “Greenies,” and became the Irish in the 1950s.
In 1964, the annex was added to the school, and in 1975 the upstairs gym was added. In 2004, central heat and air were added to the school. A time capsule is buried under the marquee sign out front and will be opened in 2050.
After the assembly, guests were invited to a reception for Emerson Principal Candice Wojciechowsky , who is retiring after nine years at the school.
