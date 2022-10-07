ENID, Okla. — Emerson Middle School student Ava Conrady recently graduated from the Southwest Alliance for Girls Enrichment (SAGE) Camp held at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.
Forty-nine campers from 21 counties in Oklahoma completed the camp focused on science, technology, engineering, arts/humanities and mathematics (STEAM). The SAGE Camp was a weeklong, residential summer camp hosted on SWOSU’s campus for girls who are entering the eighth grade this fall.
Campers were chosen after being nominated by their teachers and undergoing a phone interview, which evaluated STEAM interest and the need for this opportunity. Campers experienced hands-on activities in SWOSU’s labs and classrooms to get a taste of college life, plus went off-campus to learn about life in space at the Stafford Air & Space Museum.
