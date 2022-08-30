ENID, Okla. — Emerson Middle school has received a $100,000 grant for reading from the Oklahoma State Department of Education through Oklahoma Edge.
The program is part of the department’s commitment to giving Oklahoma students a competitive edge as they pursue continued education and careers. Jeremy Harper, instructional coach at Emerson, applied for the grant in April and was awarded the funds in June.
“Emerson sixth-graders will receive state-of-the-art reading instruction this school year," Harper said. "We have a new teacher for the program and ordered all the supplies we needed.”
Erica Roark will teach the program. She previously was seventh-grade English Language Arts teacher.
The grant provides funds for READ180 curriculum as well for the qualified reading specialist. The curriculum includes more than 120 paperback books of different reading levels, 20 audiobooks, 46 E-books, student workbooks, reading and phonics learning materials/manipulatives, and student accounts for the adaptive digital program.
The reading program is designed for students who are reading two years or more below grade level.The program boasts two years of reading growth that can be achieved within one school year.
“We are excited for the opportunity to use this new curriculum to further increase the reading ability of our students,” Harper said.
Oklahoma Edge is a proponent of Individual Career and Academic Planning (ICAP) which is a curriculum standard being implemented at Enid High School.
Emerson Principal Candice Wojciechowsky expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunities granted to Emerson students this school year.
“We are very excited to receive this grant and have very high hopes of READ180 so that our students in need can make gains and show progress in their reading skills,” Wojciechowsky said. “Our reading interventionist is an addition to our staff that is sure to positively impact our students progress, too."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.