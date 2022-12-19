By CNHI Oklahoma
STILLWATER — A former Stillwater Public Schools employee who was arrested and charged with embezzlement has a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Stacy Hampton, 52, is accused of embezzling more than $200,000 of public money belonging to SPS over the course of approximately seven years. The offense carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
“The nature and circumstances of the crime charged are egregious,” assistant district attorney Heidi Silcox said.
Hampton was an administrative assistant with the school nutrition services division. Her responsibility was to collect nutrition funds from the district’s schools and deposit them in a bank.
The program director discovered discrepancies in Hampton’s financial records while she was placed on leave in 2019.
An investigative audit report showed 76% of Hampton’s deposits included misappropriated funds, according to the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s office.
“Based on our findings, this employee was literally taking food out of the mouths of children,” said State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd in a news release.
A chart provided by Byrd illustrates potential misappropriated funds by fiscal year with the most happening in 2016. State law considers any public funds used for a personal purpose as embezzlement.
If convicted, Hampton would be fined nearly $650,000, triple the amount of money embezzled, and ordered to pay restitution.
Prosecutors said the evidence against her is “significant.”
“This was not one bad decision made in a weak moment,” Silcox said. “It was a deliberate series of thefts over the course of many years.”
Hampton’s defense attorney could not be reached for comment.
