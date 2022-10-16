Generally cloudy. High 72F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 16, 2022 @ 6:13 am
West Elm from Washington to Independence will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, for concrete work.
According to the city of Enid, the work is expected to last about six weeks.
