ENID, Okla. — Cancer is unforgiving.
The disease strips many of their appearance, their health and financial freedom.
The Elisha House helps patients hold onto one thing: a comfortable place to stay.
Husband and wife team Matt and Lucinda Spann operate the Elisha House, a home that houses out-of-towners undergoing treatment at Enid hospitals.
“We are underutilized, honestly,” Matt said. “We don’t have that many that come and stay. We’re kind of surprised.”
A home away from home
After a long day of radiation treatment, Tarah Dodson helped her mother into the car to drive home to Ponca City.
Every bump along the road caused Dodson’s mother to groan in pain.
The car seat could not recline enough for her mom to get comfortable, and she was nauseous the entire ride home.
On top of her mother’s discomfort, gas prices only made the hour-long drive more painstaking.
Dodson and her mother repeated this impossible process often, as Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid was the closest facility that offered the treatment Tarah’s mother required.
Dodson’s mother fell ill in December 2022 with a sickness she couldn’t seem to shake.
And she stayed sick.
Dodson took her mother to the hospital in Blackwell in hopes of solving the issue. The hospital ran a few tests, which Dodson said they described as “different.”
She was referred to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to further evaluate her test results, and the pair made the brutal trip they later became accustomed to for the first time.
There, Dodson’s mother was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.
“We knew something was wrong, but we didn’t expect cancer,” Dodson said.
Soon, the drive to Enid became their new normal. The radiation treatments, the hospital rooms and the drive home blurred into one familiar, traumatizing experience.
Something had to change.
And it did.
A nurse introduced Dodson to the Elisha House, a place her mother could stay during the week instead of driving back and forth. The best part: it was free.
Elisha House residents can enjoy their stay in the three bed, one bath house without paying a penny. If guests would like to donate, Elisha House recommends $15 per night, or $75 per week to cover utility costs.
Trudi Bandy, who helped develop the Elisha House, said the kindness of the offer has confused guests in the past.
“‘What do I do?’” Bandy said a woman asked her when she showed her the house. “And I said, ‘Nothing. You just stay here. Lock it up. Here you go. You’re good to go.’ And she goes, ‘What do you do? How can I pay it forward?’”
Bandy instructed her to do one thing: “Take this time to refresh yourself and revitalize, and get strong and pay it forward sometime. That’s all we ask.”
The Elisha House has a kitchen, living room, basement and yard for guests to enjoy. Dodson said staying in the house was relaxing, and it was nice to not be limited to a single room like in a hotel.
“It’s a home away from home,” Dodson said. “You’re comfortable. Lucinda is such a sweetheart. Dealing with a journey of cancer is just a long hard road and having the ability to have something so amazing to stay at really helps.”
To book a time to stay at the Elisha House, visit csbaok.com/eli sha_house or call (580) 234-2512.
From the ashes
The robin’s egg-blue door of the Elisha House labels the house a familiar landmark for locals.
The house is filled with furniture and each bedroom is uniquely decorated.
Lovingly assembled, the Elisha House has welcomed a variety of guests since its opening in 2016.
But before that, the Elisha House was void of identity.
The home faced repossession, and its proximity to the local correctional facility made it an unattractive prospect to buyers.
The Spanns noticed the house, as it was close to their office.
“And suddenly, I made the decision to purchase the home while praying, you know, about what the home was going to be used for,” Lucinda said.
The Spanns’ church, Emmanuel Enid, funded the purchase of the home. It was decided the house would offer refuge to those receiving medical treatment in Enid or missionaries passing through the area.
Both needs resonated with Lucinda. She and her husband once lived out of their suitcases as missionaries, and Lucinda lost a spouse to cancer at a young age.
There was one issue: the house itself.
Just like its future occupants, the Elisha House needed love.
To be inhabitable, the house required a variety of renovations, furniture and a fence. The church’s volunteers got to work, but something was missing.
“And it was men that were running it, and they just to be perfectly honest, they just needed the final touches of making it into a home,” Bandy said. “And I always believe a woman kind of has that touch a little bit better than men do. And so, I just asked him at one of our meetings, I said, ‘Can I take this over?’ And they were like, ‘Yes.’ OK. And there we went.”
Bandy assembled a team of five Enid natives, herself and four women she had known since childhood. The group found sponsors for each of the three bedrooms in the home, acquired furniture and decorations, conquered the ins and outs of insuring the home and paid volunteers in pizza to fence the yard.
The house transformed from an unwanted eyesore to a home that could serve its community, and a name for it stood out: Elisha.
Matt recalled 2 Kings 4: A kind family hosted the prophet Elisha during his travels. The same family later had a child who fell deathly ill, and God used Elisha to revive the boy.
“So, not only the idea of a hospitality for families in need, but also healing,” Matt said. “So, that’s kind of the medical element. So, it just seemed to come together that Elisha House would be a cool name for the place.”
Although the Elisha House was founded on faith, guests are not required to fit any mold to stay in the house. Bandy said churches may help keep the Elisha House afloat, but the house is not labeled as a certain religion.
Bandy said if there is a need for the house, it will be filled. She said God blessed their group with the resources to rehabilitate the Elisha House and share it with the community, and it is a blessing to know the house has helped others.
“So, it’s almost like a phoenix that has risen from this horrible situation where nobody would even want to live in it to now, it’s shining brightly,” Bandy said.
The story of the phoenix is not the only thing the house shares a commonality with.
“And when I think about people who are down on their luck or going through something horrible … this house went through the same horrible thing that you’re going through, and now it’s giving back,” Bandy said. “So, let it give to you. Let it give back to you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.