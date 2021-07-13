ENID, Okla. — Students at a local elementary school will once again have the opportunity to work on a community garden in the new school year.
Christie Buckner, a PE teacher at Monroe Elementary, has spent the summer adding new planting beds to the courtyard garden that she started with her students last year.
The garden, funded by local families and businesses, is a chance for kids to learn more about where their food comes from and how to take care of the earth, Buckner said. Buckner will be adding several garden beds this summer.
Buckner said gardening has always been a passion for her, growing up east of Hennessey where her grandmother and mother worked outside in the early hours of the morning in their own gardens.
Five years ago, Buckner came up with the idea for the school garden based on conversations with instructional coaches she had.
Buckner spent those five years submitting the project idea to around a dozen organizations that could provide funding. Soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began, she finally received a $1,500 grant from Park Avenue Thrift to start the garden, she said.
“I never really gave up on it,” Buckner said. “By starting it during the pandemic, I think it came at a better time than it would have been five years ago anyway.”
After receiving the grant, Buckner spent the summer preparing five garden beds. Throughout the 2020-2021 school year, students spent some classes working on the garden and growing their own food. Ranging from lettuce to radishes, the students were eventually able to collect the food they grew.
Buckner said she feels the kids benefited from the outdoor classroom setting. Working outdoors allowed them to remove some of the COVID-19 restrictions while staying safe. She emphasized the stress the pandemic put on children, particularly those who do not enjoy spending time at home. The garden gave them “something else to focus on,” she said.
Earlier this year, Buckner was named Enid Public Schools’ districtwide teacher of the year.
The garden will soon have a total of 12 beds thanks in part to a $5,000 grant from local father-and-son duo Bert and Steven Mackie. Over the past year, around $11,000 have been donated to the effort, as well as a compost bin from Conrady Electric.
Monroe’s principal, Scott Allen, allocated around $2,000 in school funds to support the garden. Buckner said she is thankful for his efforts, even while he is struggling with his own obstacles, recovering from problems due to COVID-19.
“Even though we’ve been through a lot of hardships,” Buckner said, “good things are still going on.”
