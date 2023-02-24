ENID, Okla. — Another successful year of elementary basketball in Enid Public Schools has ended with Glenwood girls and Garfield boys winning the end-of-season tournaments.
Since 2018, an after-school basketball program has entertained kids for an hour with a group activity building skills, teamwork and school pride among both participants and students.
“We had 386 elementary boys and girls participate in the program this year,” said Kevin Artman, elementary school curriculum coordinator.
He said the ideas for the program came from Randy Rader, assistant superintendent of elementary education.
The girls play after fall break and the boys play after winter break. There are no fees for any student who wants to play, and games are officiated and coached by teachers and school volunteers.
“We started with six schools in the beginning and now we have 11,” Artman said.
During the week, students practice then have a game on Thursdays against one of the other schools.
Transportation to the different gyms for games is coordinated by Rick Moulton, EPS director of transportation.
“We let everyone play the same amount until the tournament when we pick 10 players to represent their team,” Artman said.
The winners receive rings and medals, and the winning school gets a banner.
“The games create excitement for all the students,” Miranda Johnson, EPS communications specialist, said.
She said McKinley Elementary School has a mascot at games and Adams Elementary School has cheerleaders.
Students come to watch the weekly games on Thursdays. Hayes Elementary School has a small gym, but kids come and sit on the floor around the court.
Artman said it wasn’t unusual for a school principal to referee games and teachers to run the clock and keep score.
“We are a little loose with the rules while they learn, and we start the score over at every quarter,” he said. “The end-of-the-year tournament is more structured.”
Artman said everyone is respectful at games because they know teachers and administrators are helping and giving their time.
“Everyone has a good time,” he said.
Artman has become known as commissioner of basketball.
“Rader calls me the commish,” Artman said, laughing.
He said he is most proud that the program is free and no kids are eliminated from joining the program.
“The basketball coaches at the middle schools and high school have to be happy the program is developing players for them,” Johnson said.
