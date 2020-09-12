Electrical issue

Enid Fire Department personnel work the scene of an electrical issue between 8 and 9 p.m. at Taco Mayo at the corner of Randolph and Van Buren. Officials expected the restaurant to be able to continue business Saturday evening.

 Violet Hassler | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — An electrical issue Saturday on the roof of Taco Mayo, at the corner of Randolph and Van Buren, caused some wires to smoke but no fire, according to an Enid Fire Department spokesman.

Employees were the only ones in the building at the time smoke was seen and evacuated. Fire crews arrived on the scene just before 8 p.m. and were able to isolate the circuit, said Deputy Fire Chief Chad Mantz. 

Mantz said the restaurant should be able to resume business without any issues and follow up with an electrician.

