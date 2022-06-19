Myriad candidates running for state's two U.S. Senate seats

Oklahoma has both its U.S. Senate seats up for election this year.
Incumbent Sen. James Lankford has been serving in the Senate since 2017 and is running for reelection. He faces two challenges in the June 28 primary.
Six challengers are facing off in the Democratic primary for Lankford’s full-term seat.
A primary runoff election in both races is possible due to the number of candidates running. It would be held on Tuesday, Aug. 28.
The eventual winners of both the Republican and Democratic primaries for the full-term, and runoffs if they occur, will face off with Libertarian Kenneth Blevins, Sand Springs and Independent Michael L. Delaney, Norman in the general election.
The second U.S. Senate seat will fill the unexpired term of U.S. Sen. James Inhofe, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Thirteen candidates are facing off in the Republican primary for the seat. There is no Democratic primary for the unexpired seat.
The eventual primary and runoff winner, if a runoff is held, will face Democrat Kendra Horn, Oklahoma City, Libertarian Robert Murphy, Norman, and Independent Ray Woods, Fairview in the general election.
The Enid News & Eagle has compiled some information on candidates in both the Republican and Democratic primaries for Lankford’s seat and the Republican primary for Inhofe’s seat.
U.S. Senate full-term, GOP candidates
Joan Farr Occupation: Pre-litigation consultant
Hometown: Tulsa
3 Issues:
Mass lawsuits: Farr believes that anyone affected by COVID-19, whether it be due to a loss of a job or the loss of a loved one, should file a federal lawsuit. Farr believes that it will be federal lawsuits and not vaccines that end the pandemic.
Get Out Of Debt plan: Farr believes she has a plan to work to end poverty in the country. Farr’s plan would consists of taking someone with financial hardships who would agree to give up alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, etc. for a year and, in return, they would be paired with someone willing and able to pay off their debts at the end of that year. The person seeking financial help would be required to wear GPS tracking and be awarded a presidential certificate at the end of their year.
Justice amendment: Farr is strongly anti-lawyer, and after having been sued for practicing law without a license, wants to set in place a justice amendment. She also believes that this justice amendment is in response to the Supreme Court not taking as many cases as she believes they should.
Website: https://joanfarr.com/
Jackson LahmeyerOccupation: Pastor, business owner
Hometown: Tulsa
3 Issues:
Election integrity: Lahmeyer believes there was fraud in the 2020 election, and has claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, although those allegations have proven false. He says he will fight for election integrity and mandating voter ID requirements.
Immigration: He believes there is a humanitarian crisis at the U.S. Mexico border. He says he will work to end illegal immigration, chain migration and finish the border wall.
Economy: He believes in implementing conservative principles to reduce spending and balance the national budget. He would fight to lower taxes and cut regulations. He believes in increasing revenues through more taxpayers, not higher taxes on a select few.
Website: www.jacksonlahmeyer.com
James Lankford
Occupation: U.S. Senate since 2014
Hometown: Oklahoma City
3 Issues:
Fiscal responsibility: Lankford contends that billions of taxpayer dollars are being wasted in unnecessary programs and bad financial management by the federal government. He wants to grow the economy, eliminate wasteful spending and make sure every tax decision keeps an eye on the future.
Foreign policy and national defense: He believes the military should be strong and have a global presence to protect American interests anywhere in the world. We should limit our funding to the UN until there is real reform and legitimate oversight. The U.S. should be wise in our relationship with China knowing that it is an authoritarian Communist dictatorship.
Gun rights: He believes there are already common-sense limitations on gun ownership. He believes people who think guns are the root of America’s problems are always looking for ways to limit gun ownership.
Website: www.jameslankford.com.
U.S. Senate full term, Democratic
primary candidates Arya Azma
Occupation: Unknown
Hometown: Norman
3 Issues:
China: Azma believes that Oklahoma’s economy is directly linked to China’s dominance in manufacturing. He believes that it is the job of Congress to counteract China and protect American manufacturing.
Ukraine: Azma believes that American’s should be focused on issues at home. He believes that American involvement in Ukraine would be too expensive and that America has no reason to become involved.
Semiconductors: Azma puts emphasis on the manufacturing of computer chips due to their essentialness.
Website: https://www.aa4ok.com/
Dennis L. Baker
Occupation: Former FBI Special Agent in Charge
Hometown: Tulsa
3 Issues:
Health care: Baker wants to expand Medicare to all who want it, while ensuring that it covers more and costs less. Baker believes that the law can be changed to allow the prices of prescription drugs to be lowered.
Education: Baker wants to increase funding for public schools and ensure that Oklahoma teachers would make a competitive wage. He plans to attract more teachers through reimbursing tuition and offering retention bonuses. Baker also wants to make college more affordable.
Expanding middle class: Baker wants to support jobs with higher wages including high-tech jobs. He supports moving industrial jobs away from China and into Oklahoma. Baker also wants to increase affordable housing for working families in Oklahoma.
Website: https://dennislbaker.com/
Jason Bollinger
Occupation: Attorney
Hometown: Oklahoma City
3 Issues:
Affordable healthcare: Bollinger views health care as an important issue in Oklahoma that especially affects those in rural areas. He plans to work to end a health insurance monopoly, reduce the cost of prescription drugs and critical care, and expand health care access in rural Oklahoma.
Education: Bollinger wants to increase funding for schools and provide more resources for teachers. He makes a point of stating that different school districts have different levels of funding.
Infrastructure: Bollinger believes that Oklahomans deserve better roads than they have and wants repairs to potholes and improvements to bridges. He also believes tax dollars should go to improving internet connection in rural areas of Oklahoma.
Website: https://jasonforoklahoma.com/
Jo Glenn
Occupation: Public school teacher
Hometown: Tulsa
3 Issues:
LGBTQ+: Glenn is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and believes that she must stand against the Republican Party in trying to ban discussion, history and struggles of the community.
Education: As a teacher, Glenn believes that Oklahoma must do more to fund its public school system. She does not believe in the efficacy of school vouchers.
Gun Reform: Glenn believes in common-sense gun reform including background checks, registrations, and bans on assault weapons. She also believes those who have been convicted of domestic violence should not have access to firearms.
Website: https://www.joglennforsenate.com/
Madison Horn
Occupation: Global cybersecurity leader
Hometown: Oklahoma City
3 Issues:
Modernizing technology: Horn believes that American government cannot currently keep up with the technological pace of the world. She wants to improve tech literacy in government and believes that holding the government accountable for understanding technological advancements should be a priority.
Economic Development: Horn wants to attract companies that will bring a variety of lasting jobs to Oklahoma while also supporting small businesses. She wants to address regulations that hinder growth and job opportunities.
Education: Horn wants to strengthen the Oklahoma education system and support teachers. She believes that “this must be a primary focus of our leaders.”
Website: https://www.madisonhorn.com/
Brandon Wade
Occupation: Union board executive
Hometown: Copan
3 Issues:
Gun control: Wade is a strong proponent of gun safety in favor of mandatory training before ownership of a gun, enforcing guns being securely locked up and mandatory background checks. Wade supports an end to the selling of semiautomatic weapons and believes that common-sense gun laws are needed in order to protect citizens of all ages.
Abortion: Wade believes that abortion is a matter of human rights and that the government has no right to ban it. Wade sees abortion bans as unconstitutional and a waste of tax dollars.
Legalization of marijuana: Wade supports the legalization of marijuana and says he believes that Americans want it legalized. Wade wants to find a responsible path toward removing marijuana from being classed as a Schedule 1 drug and fully legalize it in Oklahoma.
Website: https://www.brandonwadeus-sen ate22.com/
U.S. Senate unexpired term, GOP candidates Michael Coibion
Occupation: Unknown
Hometown: Bartlesville
Issues: None stated
Website: None found
Nathan Dahm
Occupation: Software developer, current Oklahoma state senator
Hometown: Broken Arrow
3 Issues:
Gun rights: Dahm stands in opposition to any new guns laws or restrictions.
Jan. 6: Dahm opposes an investigation into the January 6 riot and places blame on those he deems “the fake news media.”
Abortion: Dahm supports a ban on abortion across Oklahoma.
Website: https://www.dahmforsenate.com/
Jessica Garrison
Occupation: Owner of Grace Investment Real Estate
Hometown: Owasso
3 Issues:
Gun rights: Garrison is a supporter of gun rights and against new gun laws or restrictions.
Immigration: Garrison supports building a wall along the border between the U.S. and Mexico, but believes in making immigration easier.
Vaccine: Garrison does not support vaccinations.
Website: None found
Alex Gray
Occupation: Business owner/former Trump Chief of Staff National Security Council
Hometown: Oklahoma City
3 Issues:
Abortion: Gray believes in banning abortion across Oklahoma.
Term limits: Pledges to support congressional term limits if elected.
National security: Said he doesn’t need “on the job training” on national security matters and will carry Donald Trump’s legacy into the U.S. Senate if elected.
Website: https://alexgrayforse nate.com/
Luke Holland
Occupation: Aide to retiring U.S. Sen. James Inhofe
Hometown: Bixby
3 Issues:
Resisting socialism: He is a fourth generation Oklahoma who believes the United States is the greatest country on earth. He wants to put a stop to the “rush to socialism” and keep Communist China from its goal of being a world leader.
Christian faith and values: His beliefs are grounded in “Christian faith, individual liberty, limited government and American exceptionalism.”
America first: He wants to hold the Joe Biden administration accountable and wants to undo “bad deals” made by the administration.
Website: https://www.lukehol land.com/
Dr. Randy Grellner
Occupation: General practitioner
Hometown: Cushing
3 Issues:
Abortion: Grellner is opposed to abortion and believes that the 10th Amendment on states’ rights supports his position.
Terms limits: Grellner states that he will self-impose a two-term limit if elected.
Economy: Grellner wants to improve trade policies and incentivize manufacturing in the United States. He also wants to promote the state’s rural values of family-farming and ranching as well as restore at-home oil and gas production. He wants to establish more secure borders while becoming dependent on American-made energy.
Website: https://www.drgrell nerussenate.com/
Adam Holley
Occupation: Office manager
Hometown: Bixby
3 Issues:
Church involvement: Holley believes that the Christian church should step in and reshape the laws of the U.S.
Gun rights: Holley believes in protecting the 2nd Amendment.
Education: Holley wants to work towards education reform, but does not elaborate on what he wants to reform.
Website: https://www.adam foroklahoma.com/
Laura Moreno
Occupation: Family medicine practitioner
Hometown: Edmond
3 Issues:
Immigration: Moreno plans to crack down on the border between the U.S. and Mexico. She also wants to grant amnesty to undocumented immigrants who worked in the U.S. during the 2020 shutdown.
Marijuana: Moreno wants to direct marijuana taxes in Oklahoma to public schools despite marijuana still being illegal in Oklahoma.
Keystone XL pipeline: Moreno wants to reopen the Keystone pipeline immediately and believes that, if asked, Elon Musk with help the federal government become reliant on American made nuclear energy only.
Website: https://laura4senate.com/
Markwayne Mullin
Occupation: Oklahoma congressman since 2012 and business owner
Hometown: Westville
3 Issues:
Education: Mullin believes in keeping state education separate from federal government. He has worked to rid Oklahoma schools of Common Core.
Business: Mullin believes that in order for private businesses in Oklahoma to flourish the federal government must lessen spending, reform tax codes and lessen regulations.
Foreign Affairs: Mullin believes that America must uphold itself as the world leader and that Congress should be more involved in foreign affairs like the president. He is also a stanch supporter of Israel.
Websites: https://mullinforamer ica.com/, https://mullin.house.gov/
Scott Pruitt
Occupation: Attorney, ex-EPA head, ex-state attorney general
Hometown: Tulsa
3 Issues:
Energy: Pruitt want the U.S. to become more reliant on American made energy.
Gun Rights: Pruitt is proud of his connections to the NRA and staunch supporter of the 2nd Amendment.
Borders: Pruitt believes that the current administration has started a policy of open borders that he wants to combat.
Website: www.scottpruittforse nate.com
Paul Royse
Occupation: Unknown
Hometown: Tulsa
3 Issues:
Debt: Royse is angered by the high national debt and believes it must be combated but gives no specific plan of action to do so.
Abortion: Royse believes that Republicans in power have failed by not securing an abortion ban across the country.
Borders: Royse believes that Republicans in power have failed to secure the border between the U.S. and Mexico. He supports the building of a wall.
Website: https://paulroyse.com/
T.W. Shannon
Occupation: Community banker, former state House speaker
Hometown: Lawton
3 Issues:
Economy: Shannon believes that the current administrative is harming Oklahoma businesses and that taxes must be lowered, regulations must be lowered and green energy policies must be reversed.
Gun rights: Shannon believes that no new gun laws are needed, but that current laws should simply be enforced.
Police: Shannon believes that Oklahoma police budgets must be defended. He also supports stricter policing of the border between the U.S. and Mexico.
Websites: https://twforsenate.com/, https://www.twshannon.com/
Dr. John TompkinsOccupation: Orthopedic s urgeon
Hometown: Oklahoma City
Issues: None stated
Website: None found