Four candidates vying for GOP state superintendent nomination

Four candidates are facing off Tuesday, June 28, 2022 to be the Republican nominee for Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction.
The current state superintendent, Joy Hofmeister, is running as a Democrat for governor.
If needed, a runoff primary will be Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The eventual winner will face Democrat Jenna Nelson, of Edmond, in the general election in November.
The News & Eagle has compiled some information on each of the four Republican candidates, who all will be in Enid on Tuesday, June 21, for a candidate forum at the Stride Bank Center.
The forum begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
William Crozier
Occupation: Retired
Hometown: Union City
3 Issues:
School books: Crozier believes the state should get rid of the state textbook committee and get individual school districts to select the textbooks they want to use.
District consolidation: He believes districts should be rearranged to where they serve between 50,000 to 100,000 students per school district.
Security: He believes schools should have more safety procedures and protocols. He would hire veterans as substitute teachers and for security at schools. When he previously ran for state superintendent in 2006, he advocated for bullet-proof textbooks.
Website: None
John Cox
Occupation: Superintendent of Peggs Public School
Hometown: Peggs
3 Issues:
Schools: Cox wants to fund security features in schools including security officers, cameras, and arming school personnel. He also plans to ban critical race theory and the discussion of social issues in classrooms.
Grading: Cox wants to remove end-of-year testing and the A-F grading system and replace them with formative growth and dashboard reporting. He believes students should be earning trade certificates alongside high school diplomas and then continuing on to college.
Experience: Cox lists his own experience as a key issue and believes that this makes him the only candidate for the job.
Website: https://www.cox4ok.com/platform/#
April Grace
Occupation: Superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools
Hometown: Shawnee
3 Issues:
Critical race theory: Grace believes that critical race theory has no place in pre-K-12 classrooms. She believes the Oklahoma Standard is to teach unity, not division, to our children.
Washington, D.C.: Grace wants to rework the system of funding to Oklahoma schools in different areas of Oklahoma. She believes that money meant for Oklahoma classrooms is being spent on personnel.
COVID: Grace wants to focus on keeping Oklahoma schools open whatever happens during COVID-19. She believes in offering multiple options to families. Grace also believes that school closures had negative impacts on students, such as substance abuse, suicidal thoughts and lower academic proficiency.
Website: https://www.graceforokla homa.com/
Ryan Walters
Occupation: Secretary of Public Education since 2020, history teacher, nonprofit executive director
Hometown: McAlester
3 Issues:
Critical race theory: Walters believes that critical race theory is racist and dangerous and plans to have it removed from classrooms.
Teachers: Walters believes that Oklahoma needs to increase teacher pay to keep teachers here. He wants to establish a six-figure salary for Oklahoma teachers, which would be much higher than any teacher salary in the country. Walters wants to end teacher unions in Oklahoma.
COVID: Walters believes that schools must be kept open and believes that government employees and business owners should be called upon to serve as substitute teachers to combat the teachers shortage.
Website: https://ryanwaltersforokla homa.com/