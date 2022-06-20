Upgrades for Enid's Crosslin and Government Springs parks that local officials say are sorely needed will be up for discussion at Tuesday's Enid City Commission meeting.
Among the improvements needed are a permanent structure for bathrooms at the softball fields, a permanent concession stand, consistent mowing and weeding the fields, said Grant Mason, chairman of the Enid Joint Recreation Triad.
What spurred EJRT's proposals is a 30-year gap without any capital improvements, Mason said.
"The city of Enid has wanted to center our economy around amateur athletics with the Junior College World Series and the new soccer complex, and we love that," he said. "But I think we have failed to focus on the largest youth sports league in the area."
The city commission's study session meeting, when the proposals will discussed, begins at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at the city of Enid's administration building.
Annually, 1,600 children participate in softball, baseball and football, Mason said. Baseball and softball play in spring and fall, while football is fall only. There are over 1,300 games per year from March to November.
There are field maintenance issues at both sites, Mason said. While the city does work like mowing and weeding, they are limited due to being stretched so thin.
"They have a short window with very little staff to make up for 1,300 games of abuse on the fields," he said.
EJRT generates revenue and draws out-of-town teams. During a recent event, one team rented out 15 hotel rooms for two nights at $189 per room, Mason said.
"These facilities are really going downhill. We just haven't made many capital investments to this programs," he said.
According to Mason, EJRT staff is not allowed to perform maintenance tasks like mowing or weeding because they are not on the city's liability insurance coverage which is only for city employees
Mason also said EJRT does not get to determine whether or not ball games are played based on weather.
"The city of Enid canceled games three or four hours before a game for a weather event that never happened," he said. "It extended our season another week, and that cuts into people's vacations and other plans."
Maintenance issues also include fixing lights that need to be repaired, leveling and grading the fields so kids aren't taking wild ground balls and septic issues in some bathrooms.
Mason said EJRT and the city of Enid need to rekindle their working relationship. Mason believes there has been a lot of miscommunication between the Triad and the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.