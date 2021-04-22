Eisenhower Elementary School was recognized as a “Purple Star School” for its support to students from military families.
The state honor was presented to the school’s principal, Lyntel Murphy, and staff during Enid Public Schools’ board meeting Monday.
“Eisenhower is so excited about being designed a Purple Star School,” Murphy said. “We have been so blessed to support the military families of Vance Air Force Base and the surrounding communities.”
The designation is derived from Purple Up! For Military Kids Day, celebrated annually in April as part of the Month of the Military Child. Established by Defense Secretary Casper Weinberger in 1986, the Month of the Military Child recognizes the families of those in service to thank them for their strength and sacrifices.
The Purple Star School is a new initiative in Oklahoma schools to bring a school community together to support military families. The school will continuously provide both personal and educational support to students who are often in new school settings due to reassignments.
EPS has officially proclaimed April as the Month of the Military Child for the district and will observe it annually.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd expressed his eagerness for the program and enthusiasm in supporting EPS military families.
“Celebrating ‘Purple Up!’ during the month of April is just one way we can recognize and honor the children of our military,” Floyd said. “It is a way for us to recognize the educational and social-emotional challenges that military-connected children face during their transitions to new schools and new communities.”
