ENID, Okla. — A course about biblical values is joining Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s list of weekly classes next week.
The Biblical Citizenship course, sponsored by local patriot coach John Jinkerson, highlights the influence of Christian values on America’s foundation and how to apply biblical principles to the modern world.
“I like to think of it as a mixing of Christian values with patriotism,” Jinkerson said.
The eight-week course will be 3:30-6 p.m. every Friday from June 9 to July 28.
The course caught Jinkerson’s eye as he watched FlashPoint, a Christian TV network. Jinkerson said after seeing Christian values under attack each day, he felt drawn to the course.
“I felt like it was important to get not so much a message as information to the Christian community as to what our rights are, what our foundations are based on in a nation state that is based on Christian values,” Jinkerson said.
Each weekly two-hour video course walks viewers through their constitutional rights and Christianity’s contribution to the constitutional decisions of America’s Founding Fathers, he said. Each video is filmed in Independence Hall and produced by the Patriot Academy.
The remaining 30 minutes of the class are reserved for discussion among viewers and Jinkerson.
“I had great opportunities over the years, and I’d like to make sure that those values are not completely eroded because the Christian community is unwilling to stand up and be counted and explain their values,” Jinkerson said.
The course offers 12 viewer slots. Those interested in registering can contact Jinkerson at (936) 446-9495 or jjinkerson@gmail.com.
