ENID, Okla. — Eight food centers in Northwest Oklahoma, including Loaves & Fishes in Enid, will receive funding to address food insecurity in the region.
United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma recently received a $25,000 grant from food processing company ADM to provide food and nutritional information. Each location will receive a grant to purchase food for distribution, and ADM employees will help with unloading and distribution of nutritional information at each location, according to a release from United Way.
Working together with Regional Food Bank in Oklahoma City, United Way identified the eight locations in its 17-county service area that need help with resources.
Locations to be served are Loaves & Fishes of NWOK (Enid), Perry Food Pantry, Loaves and Fishes in Guymon, Woodward Hope Center, Crescent Assembly of God, Serving Christ Outreach of Fairview, Deer Creek Food Pantry and Alva Wesleyan Church.
“We are excited to help people in Northwest Oklahoma,” said Scott Keller, general manager of ADM Enid. "Through this grant and our partnership with United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, we will help feed and educate more than 100,000 people."
Loaves & Fishes recently reopened its building to clients, who now can shop for grocery items inside.
The client-choice food pantry had closed its building and instituted drive-thru box distribution in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pantry hours at Loaves & Fishes are 1-4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday.
Only one individual per household is allowed inside Loaves & Fishes to shop at one time — though accommodations can be made as needed — and masks or face shields are required for clients, staff and volunteers while inside the facility.
Clients are able to shop at Loaves & Fishes once every 30 days. Clients shop with a shopper helper who provides information on points for each client to “get them the most food possible,” said Katie Burgoon Long, director of operations at Loaves & Fishes.
