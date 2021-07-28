ENID, Okla. — Recent Enid High School graduate Aaliyah Frazier said face masks made documenting the last school year taking photos for the high school’s yearbook an interesting experience.
“It was … hard to identify pictures if you were making a page and you weren’t the one to take the picture,” said Frazier, who served as the Quill’s editor her senior year. “It was also difficult to get the emotion in the book because you could only see so much (of someone’s face).”
Frazier said yearbook students weren’t allowed to take photos at a couple of winter basketball games because lowered occupancy levels already had been met for more distancing.
“There was only so much to photograph,” she said, to fill the yearbook’s roughly 275 pages, not counting autograph pages intentionally left blank.
But Ginny Shipley, EHS’s longtime yearbook teacher/adviser, said the last school year was smooth-sailing for her staff of 10 students.
A six-week “blip” — a return to distance learning — cut out several winter sporting events, but Shipley said students had shot enough basketball games, as well as a swim meet and wrestling match, to fill the photo-heavy book.
Students on the yearbook staff normally start pages in October, after spending the first months of school figuring out a theme and cover, fonts for headlines and copy, and layouts on a publisher’s website. The kids, upon taking Shipley’s yearbook introduction class the year before, often take their own photos, drop them into pre-formatted page templates on the publisher’s website, then add the text copy. They also are responsible for selling advertisements throughout the year.
Shipley said the real turmoil for the class came from the last three months of the 2019-20 school year the spring before, during the initial spell of distance learning.
“It wasn’t a good finish for the 2020 yearbook,” she said.
Students had left for spring break in March 2020, with most of the yearbook done, but Shipley said they found themselves in a “major bind” when they couldn’t come back the week after, then for the rest of the semester.
Pages still had to be filled, the spaces left open from EHS’ canceled spring sports seasons. Shipley said they used as many practice photos as they could find from before spring break.
“Where every sport is a spread, sometimes we had to make picture boxes really big to fill the pages up,” Shipley said.
Shipley said she herself had to spend until the first week of May putting the finishes touches on the book, much of the time on the phone with the school’s publisher helping on her end. Students did as much as they could from home, Shipley added, but some couldn’t even use their school-provided Chromebooks they’d left at school.
The yearbook wasn’t completed and printed until August, and Shipley said she still has around 40 of the books people didn’t come pick up, from the initial order of 500.
And many pages now say, “This page brought to you by COVID-19.”
Unless the school has a cold or rainy spring, Shipley said, this time, “I want the book completed by the Friday before spring break. … That’s very doable.”
