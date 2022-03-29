ENID, Okla. — Music students at Enid High School are headed to Orlando, Fla., at the end of the week.
Just over 100 students in ninth through 12th grades will be competing in Orlando. While the trip is centered around the competition, trip organizers are excited to provide many new experiences for the students outside of Enid.
Matt Johnson, EHS vocal director, and Alex Prokopis, EHS, Waller and Longfellow orchestra director, put the trip together.
“A few of the students have never flown before, so I am glad we can be there through those life-changing moments and help them through all of the nerves,” Prokopis said.
The orchestra and vocal students will board the buses late Wednesday night and will fly out of Oklahoma City Thursday morning.
E-Choir is attending a state contest at Norman North on Wednesday, then will head back only to board the bus to the airport a few hours later, Johnson said.
Both the choir and orchestra will be performing in Florida. The choir has two groups performing and the orchestra has one, Prokopis said.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity,” Prokopis said. “I love these trips because we get to expose students in Enid to much bigger things in the world that they have never tried before. Every time I go to a new place with a new group, it’s always about the life experience they are gaining that they never could have imagined.”
The trip cost $1,400, including travel, lodging and meals. They began fundraising in June 2021, with five total fundraisers selling things like chocolate, popcorn, cookie dough, cheesecake and pretzels. They sang at events and many of them got their first jobs.
“The reason we do these trips is to provide opportunities for students to culturally get out and experience a different place or maybe get to a destination they could not,” Johnson said. “We provide fundraising opportunities to pay for these trips. It’s something fun and rewarding for kids who work hard all of the time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.