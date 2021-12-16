ENID, Okla. — An Enid high school teacher was gifted an early Christmas present from an Oklahoma education nonprofit to recognize him for his excellence in teaching.
Enid High School teacher and coach Trent Holland was awarded $1,000 to do with whatever he liked for his classroom, no strings attached, such as a professional development course, a specific curriculum training or to fund a project or initiative in his class.
Jill Shero, grassroots director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, drove from Oklahoma City to present Holland a giant ceremonial check and balloons (as well as the real check he’ll be able to cash at the bank).
“We just want to hear the story of their success,” she said, with plans to follow up to hear what Holland did with the award.
Holland teaches around 150 freshmen and sophomores in five classes of honors biology. He also leads the EHS biology team and coaches wrestling.
Graduating from EHS in 1993, Holland joined the Marine Corps before getting an education degree and coming back to his hometown and his alma mater. He’s taught at the high school for nearly 20 years.
“We’re gonna put quality people back in the community,” he said. “The teachers that I had at the high school really gave to me, and I just want to return that. The community grows when you have people that have been educated … and they come back.”
Shero said the nonprofit organization, led by state Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, wanted to recognize outside-the-box innovation in the classroom and reinvigorate Oklahoma teachers during a difficult time in the industry. She also visited two other schools before their winter breaks earlier that morning.
“We just want make sure that teachers are appreciated this holiday season,” Shero said. “It’s a gorgeous day to be on the road, giving teachers $1,000 at a time.”
Including EHS, five schools in the state of Oklahoma were selected by EKCO. School administrators then nominated one of their own to receive the scholarship.
Dudley Darrow, EPS assistant superintendent of secondary education (and former EHS principal), chose Holland to receive the fund, calling him “somewhat of a living legend” in his nomination.
“You go above and beyond everywhere,” Darrow told Holland on Thursday.
EKCO provided the initial $500, which was then matched by a local business or point person.
“A lot of times businesses are unsure how to positively impact education, but they do want to have an opportunity do so,” Shero said. “So we want to create the most direct route to the classroom as possible.”
Oklahoma state Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, gave $500 out of his accounts for Holland’s award.
“Nothing says ‘I love you’ like dead presidents, right?” Caldwell joked.
He said the decision to donate was easy when EKCO mentioned they were awarding the funds around the state, with numerous recent successes from schools in the Enid area.
“It’s literally a direct gift to those quality teachers, and it’s easy to measure the impact they’re going to have,” Caldwell said. “I think education’s the most important thing we do.”
