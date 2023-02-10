The Enid High School Vocal Music and Theater Departments will present “The Little Mermaid" at the Enid High School Auditorium.
Show times will be 7 p.m. Feb. 17, 18, 24 and 25. Additional matinees will be at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26.
Adult tickets are $15 and student tickets are $10. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning one hour before the show at the auditorium. Cash, check and cards are accepted as payment. Doors open 30 minutes before the show.
Enid Public Schools employees and one guest have free admission with presentation of employee badge.
More than 45 EHS students will take the stage to bring to life the musical based on the 1989 Disney movie. The musical highlights the many talents of Enid High’s students.
Linda Outhier, drama instructor at EHS, said she is excited to share the hard work and effort students have put into the production.
“We have all new ‘Smart’ lights in the auditorium, so we are excited to share what the district has done for us. The costumes we have rented are Broadway quality,” Outhier said.
