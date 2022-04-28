Starting next year, Enid High School students will be able to graduate with both their high school diploma and an associate’s degree from Northern Oklahoma College’s Enid campus.
The first classes available this summer for students participating in EHS’ newly expanded University Center program will be astronomy and a freshman orientation, the high school announced Thursday.
EHS students, with time allowed in their schedules and the appropriate ACT scores — and who start courses at Northern Oklahoma College Enid the summer before their junior year and end the spring of their senior year — can participate in the concurrent enrollment expansion.
Students completing courses through Autry Technology Center also will be able to apply those hours at NOC Enid, where they will evaluate what credit can be given.
“One of the major goals at Enid High is to have our kids be college- or career-ready,” said Dudley Darrow, assistant superintendent of secondary education for Enid Public Schools. “We have been working together with NOC to roll out more opportunities for students in an effort that sets us apart from all other school districts in northwest Oklahoma.”
Credits earned in the program will transfer to every college in Oklahoma for any degree, said Jeremy Hise, vice president of NOC Enid.
“Students who participate in this opportunity will save thousands of dollars towards expenses in college,” Hise said. “This is a great way to give students a way to enter the workforce quicker.”
Financial support is being provided for the summer 2022 semester to students in financial need, by the EPS Foundation through the Ray Davis Scholarship Fund. Davis has donated a total of $1,314,000 to the EHS University Center since 2013.
The public can find an informational video about the partnership here: https://youtu.be/4XyRobZdCoY.
Students interested in participating in the program are encouraged to speak with their counselor in the EHS Guidance Counseling Office.
