ENID, Okla. — Enid High students learned about time and stress management in the new Early Degree Program’s orientation on July 1.
Fifteen high school juniors enrolled in the program, a joint effort between Northern Oklahoma College Enid and Enid High School, to accelerate their college education. Both schools addressed the potential stress, burnout and other mental health issues sometimes associated with ambition.
Kim Collins, EHS counselor, is one of many who deal with concerns as they arise.
“A lot of times, students who do concurrent enrollment tend to be higher-performing students,” Collins said. “Sometimes they do place pressure on themselves to keep their grades up.”
During preparation for the program to launch, Collins said there have been no significant challenges working with NOC Enid. She said she expects that the number of interested students will increase with feedback from their peers.
In addition to working around scheduling conflicts, students might feel pressured to start their career path early because of other students. Programs like the Early Degree — which offers fast track options to a degree, such as the Early 30 or Early Elementary Education programs — allow a shorter route, but it might make some students feel rushed. It leaves something to consider when weighing the pros and cons of enrolling.
Jeremy Hise, vice president of NOC, promotes the program as a way for people to save time and money for those who meet the criteria. For the stress and anxiety of taking more classes, Hise said he believes most of it to be self-inflicted.
“Don’t be so stubborn and so hard-headed that you’re not willing to acknowledge that (you’re) struggling,” Hise said.
The program is designed so high school students will take 12 credit hours each semester and a total of 12 hours during the summers. It can be a lot, especially for students who want to be involved in extra-curricular activities or have jobs.
Advisers such as Tiffany Meacham, who also helped design the early elementary education program, are there to help students with schedules and concerns. She uses a direct approach when helping students decide if they should enroll.
“I actively ask ‘Can you handle it?’” if grades start to fall or other signs of struggle become visible. she said.
She said there are many students who are excited.
Hise said the campus will complete a full year, then reevaluate the program and look for areas to improve. He said a current benefit of the program is it allows students to start college with the full support of Enid High staff and faculty as well as those at NOC Enid. This helps with managing the stress.
The program started successfully, Hise said. Despite the schedule, he said it is an excellent objective for the right students.
“I wish this would have been one of my goals in high school as opposed to some of the stupid things that were a goal of mine,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.