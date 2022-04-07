Enid High School students got some Northern exposure with some song and dance from a long-running college music ensemble on Wednesday.
Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa’s Roustabouts, part of the college’s music department, serenaded more than 300 Plainsmen at Enid’s Briggs Auditorium with a shortened set from the group’s just-ended tour featuring 45 minutes of music from 2021 and years past.
EHS students visited Northern Oklahoma College’s nearby Enid campus for the college’s semi-annual Northern Encounter day, also meeting with academic and activities directors and touring the campus ahead of making final college decisions.
The last time the Roustabouts were in Enid was in 2019, said Eddie Dixon, group director and fine arts division chair. Scheduling conflicts — not to mention the COVID-19 pandemic — had prevented the singers from coming to town, Dixon said.
The group was coming off a busy weekend, having held auditions for next year’s group on Saturday afternoon and the tour’s “big finale” show on Saturday night, Dixon said. They then were asked to perform in Enid.
“So we put the band back together,” he said, holding bags of Chick-fil-A for his around 35 students, including singers, band members and technical managers.
Because the event was part of NOC Enid’s tour day, Dixon said he didn’t expect students from Enid to want to join the performing group.
“We don’t just recruit for ourselves. We recruit for the schools too,” he said.
Nick Kelly, an NOC freshman in the singer group, said he only got a handful of hours of sleep.
“I always have this saying, whenever you’re about to go out on stage … There’s no feeling like going on stage and performing for somebody,” Kelly said. “You can only find that feeling on a stage.”
Enid High students also saw a show at the NOC planetarium and a program about Bonnie and Clyde, said NOC Enid Vice President Jeremy Hise.
“It’s a high-quality education at a very affordable cost, and we’re trying to demonstrate that to them,” he said.
