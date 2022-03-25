Enid High School student council’s annual spring fundraiser is set for next week, and this year, students are supporting one of their own.
SHOK Week, which stands for Students Helping Other Kids, is a collection of fundraisers each spring helping young people and families in the EHS community.
Next week, the school’s student council group will host four dine-out nights with local businesses, which will donate percentages of that night’s sales: Chick-fil-A on Monday, McAlister’s Deli on Tuesday, IHOP on Wednesday and Freddy’s Frozen Custard on Thursday.
On campus, Enid High students will celebrate the week with dress-up days and special announcements.
The group also sold Valentine packages earlier this week.
In January, the group’s executive team voted to make an EHS graduate’s family this year’s SHOK Week beneficiary, to help cover thousands in recent medical bills.
Late last year, Sebastian Dimarucut, a 2020 EHS graduate, began to feel ill — he had less and less energy and was having more and more forgetful moments. When his sister, Liera, checked in on him in November, it was clear something wasn’t right.
“Any time you would wake him up, he would wake up confused, he would wake up lost,” said Liera Dimarucut, a 2017 EHS grad, in a Facebook Story in December. “He didn’t know where he was, who he was [or] the people around him.”
After several tests and doctor visits, five small tumors were discovered on Sebastian’s pancreas and determined to be the cause of his condition. They were removed, along with his spleen, Liera said in another Facebook update.
Although Sebastian’s prognosis is good, his medical bills piled up in excess of $200,000, prompting his family to start a GoFundMe.
“I really appreciate the community coming together to support me,” Sebastian said. “Going through my journey tough but with all the support from my friends and family I knew I could get through it with everyone by my side. to anyone going through a similar experience, just know that you are not alone and you can look to your fellow peers to bring light to the dark.”
Last year, the student council raised $1,000 for United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma’s COVID family relief fund.
“I think that participating in the dress-up days or attending the dine-out nights helps involve more students and they create a bigger impact than they think,” said Karen Guerrero, an EHS senior and an officer on the student council. “It goes toward a great cause and it helps a family more than they could imagine.”
Those wanting to take part in this year’s SHOK Week fundraiser can visit the student council’s Facebook or Instagram pages for links on how to RSVP and make sure their meal is included in the dine-out fundraisers. Both the McAlister’s and IHOP events, set up by GroupRaise, require online RSVPs. For each event, guests are asked to say they are there for EHS STUCO to ensure they participate in the fundraiser.
