ENID, Okla. —Enid High School senior Elsa Stewart has been named a National Merit Scholarship Finalist for 2023.
There are 3.9 million students graduating this year, and as a finalist, Stewart is in the top 7,250 in the United States, placing her in the top .2% of all graduating seniors. Stewart will advance on in the Merit Scholar competition.
Beginning in March and continuing to mid-June, National Merit Scholarship Corp. will notify finalists that they have been selected to receive a Merit Scholarship award, according to the NMSC website. Merit Scholarship awards are of three types:
• National Merit $2500 Scholarships. Every finalist competes for these single-payment scholarships, which are awarded on a state-representational basis. Winners are selected by a committee of college admission officers and high school counselors without consideration of family financial circumstances, college choice, or major and career plans.
• Corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards. Corporate sponsors designate their awards for children of their employees or members, for residents of a community where a company has operations, or for finalists with career plans the sponsor wishes to encourage. These scholarships may either be renewable for four years of undergraduate study or one-time awards.
• College-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards. Officials of each sponsor college select winners of their awards from finalists who have been accepted for admission and have informed NMSC that the sponsor college or university is their first choice. These awards are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study.
Merit Scholarship awards are supported by 400 independent sponsors and by NMSC’s own funds. Sponsor organizations include corporations and businesses, company foundations, professional associations and colleges and universities.
In addition, 10 Enid High students have been named Academic All-State candidates. They are Tyler Cholerton, Grace Crawford, Kellyn Fischer, Cody Higbee, Asha Kingsbury, Beau Lamoreau, Caden Lewis, Hudson Painter, Elsa Stewart and Frankie Stewart.
These students qualified by making at least a 30 on their ACT test. The top 100 in the state receive this award from Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, which was founded in 1985 by David Boren.
The students were recognized at the Enid Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night and given an award.
