Enid High School’s Senior Class of 2023 is raising funds to help pay for the senior night Project Graduation.
Project Graduation has been a long-standing tradition of an all-night, substance-free lock-in party for EHS seniors only. Activities include music, games, door prizes and food. Adults and parents chaperone the event.
Organizers Kristi Fossett and Janna Jackson say they need $15,000 to cover expenses associated with Project Graduation. No funding comes from the Enid Public Schools budget.
“It’s only through the generosity of parents, townspeople and the business community that allows us to continue this tremendous event,” a press release states.
Sponsorships of $500, $250 and $100 are available. Checks can be made to Enid Project Graduation Class of 2023 and mailed to EHS Project Graduation, PO Box 1335, Enid OK 73702. Donations are tax deductible, and the Tax ID number to put on the check is #73-1427020.
