ENID, Okla. — A two-hour-plus lockdown ended just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Enid High School, with the principal declaring students and staff safe and saying classes would resume following a false call reporting an active shooter on the campus.
It was one of several similar incidents — including another threat at Medford Public Schools — being reported across the state, with more being reported in other parts of the nation.
No credible threats were found at EHS or Medford, according to law enforcement officials.
Enid Police Department received a 911 call and a call on its regular line Thursday morning, Dec. 8, 2022, reporting an active shooter at Enid High. Police spokesman Cass Rains said shortly after that the report was believed to be false.
A post on their department's social media said, "No legitimate threat has been identified and it is believed to be a false call."
Enid High School remained on lockdown throughout the morning as local and area law enforcement were on the scene investigating.
"There was a thorough check of the building with assistance from our law enforcement," according to a phone and text message from EHS Principal Craig Liddell.
Liddell said students would continue their classes, and parents could check out students by going through regular processes. Liddell cautioned that lines were long at both the east and west checkout stations.
The district reported on its social media page Thursday morning during the lockdown that police and highway patrol were searching the entire building. "All students are safe and we will continue to update as possible."
Grant County Sheriff's Office reported on its social media that dispatchers received a call reporting an active shooter at Medford Public Schools. The school initiated protocol, and Medford Police Department and sheriff's deputies arrived and cleared the school.
"No one was located and all students are safe," the sheriff's office reported on social media.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office post stated there have been "several active shooting hoax calls across the state," and a Tulsa news station was reporting at several other school districts — Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Okla., Ardmore — were reporting 911 calls that drew law enforcement to respond. The Stillwater NewsPress, a CNHI LLC publication, reported Tuesday morning that a Stillwater junior high and elementary were on lockdown. A Durant Public Schools' social media post states the district is dealing with a "hoax threat."
National news reports also were reporting false reports at New Hampshire schools Thursday and false reports at West Virginia and South Carolina schools on Wednesday.
The Oklahoma City FBI office said in a statement Thursday afternoon that FBI is "numerous swatting incidents across the state of Oklahoma and the nation wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made."
"We are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats," according to the release. "Due to the ongoing status of the investigation, we are unable to provide more details. However, it is important to note that law enforcement will use all available resources to investigate a school threat until we determine whether it is real or not. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis. Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public, and cost taxpayers money. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately."
FBI spokesman Kayla McCleery did not have a number of schools targeted in the hoax, but said she knew of at least nine. She said this is actually part of an investigation out of the Boston field office.
She said she could not comment further on that or the investigation.
Enid High School and police officials were asking parents Thursday morning to not to come to the high school and that more information would be released as it became available. Some parents already had arrived and were standing outside the school.
School officials also were urging students in classes off-campus to not return until the lockdown had been cleared.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
