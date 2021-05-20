About 170 more Enid High Schools’ graduating seniors received or were offered a total $5.5 million in scholarships or awards this year, as partly presented during EHS’ annual senior awards assembly Wednesday.
Over a quarter of EHS’ class of 2021 seniors will graduate with honors Friday.
Of the 117 students who participated in EHS’ honors program, 54 will further receive valedictorian commendations, also having ended high school with a 4.0 GPA.
EHS Principal Jennifer Cruz said she’d be ending her year leading the school on the high note of that accomplishment.
“I think it’s fantastic that we have that many students who are valedictorians who have worked that hard to keep their GPA up,” she said. “High school’s not always easy. That’s a tremendous effort ... especially in a pandemic.”
Some students walking across the stage this weekend were in fifth grade during Cruz’s first year as principal of Enid’s Coolidge Elementary School — a full-circle moment for the educator, she said.
Cruz and Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd also will speak, during the ceremony, to be held at 7:30 p.m. D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
Class of 2021’s valedictorian Ian Choi, salutatorian Brian Higbee, senior class speaker Charlee Malloy and senior class president Hannah Brinley will address their graduating peers, as well.
The following named awards/scholarships were those presented to students Wednesday:
St. Mary’s: Marisa Saucdo
Class of 1942: Jillian Craig
Lonnie and Erma Combs: Chase Haworth and Cory Simmons
Leta Corr Professional Educators: Catherine Cunningham
DeKock Award: Catherine Cunningham and Ethan Briix
John & Myrtle Dickey Award: Regan McDaniel
Kay Weldon: Maggie Swann
Marie Pond: Charlee Maloy
John Clausing: Blake Priest
Mike Zrust: Noah Voth
Dolores McClure Art: Zoe Adam
Lucyle Spickelmier: Abigail Crockett
Irv Honigsberg Football: Carl Adams
Nellie Johnson Memorial: Brian Higbee
Edith Mayes: Blake Priest
Charles Mehew Pioneer Spirit: Blake Priest
Bernard Mayer: Kynlee Skaggs
Estella Alexander: Brian Higbee
Keithly Family Education: Catherine Cunningham
Garfield County: Tyler Hollan, Brian Higbee and Jillian Craig
Merryfield Office Supply Leadership: Chase Haworth
Zeola Schneider Trust: Marisa Saucedo
Betty June Sneed: Cory Simmons
Lucyle Spickelmier (Outstanding Language Arts student): Abigail Crockett
Judge George Howard Wilson: Zoe Adam
Allen Family Foundation Scholarships: Blake Hilton, Nakyah Pietsch, Ruben Sandoval-Daniels, Alexis Smith, Alyssa Wall, Ruby Bautista, Ian Choi, Marisa Saucedo and Mia Yerian
Vicki & Kevin Davis Scholarship: Diego Gonzalez, Ethan Briix
Oral Roberts University: Logan Green and Joli Holcomb
Oklahoma Christian University: Aaliyah Frazier, Max Horner, Levi Crone, Jacob McCool, Zacharias McEachern, Aaliyah Solano and Noah Voth
Army National Guard: Yeeun Lee
National Merit Commendation: Kucera Aguilar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.