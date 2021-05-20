210513-news-may fete 8 BH.jpg

About 170 more Enid High Schools’ graduating seniors received or were offered a total $5.5 million in scholarships or awards this year, as partly presented during EHS’ annual senior awards assembly Wednesday.

Over a quarter of EHS’ class of 2021 seniors will graduate with honors Friday.

Of the 117 students who participated in EHS’ honors program, 54 will further receive valedictorian commendations, also having ended high school with a 4.0 GPA.

EHS Principal Jennifer Cruz said she’d be ending her year leading the school on the high note of that accomplishment.

“I think it’s fantastic that we have that many students who are valedictorians who have worked that hard to keep their GPA up,” she said. “High school’s not always easy. That’s a tremendous effort ... especially in a pandemic.”

Some students walking across the stage this weekend were in fifth grade during Cruz’s first year as principal of Enid’s Coolidge Elementary School — a full-circle moment for the educator, she said.

Cruz and Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd also will speak, during the ceremony, to be held at 7:30 p.m. D. Bruce Selby Stadium.

Class of 2021’s valedictorian Ian Choi, salutatorian Brian Higbee, senior class speaker Charlee Malloy and senior class president Hannah Brinley will address their graduating peers, as well.

The following named awards/scholarships were those presented to students Wednesday:

St. Mary’s: Marisa Saucdo

Class of 1942: Jillian Craig

Lonnie and Erma Combs: Chase Haworth and Cory Simmons

Leta Corr Professional Educators: Catherine Cunningham

DeKock Award: Catherine Cunningham and Ethan Briix

John & Myrtle Dickey Award: Regan McDaniel

Kay Weldon: Maggie Swann

Marie Pond: Charlee Maloy

John Clausing: Blake Priest

Mike Zrust: Noah Voth

Dolores McClure Art: Zoe Adam

Lucyle Spickelmier: Abigail Crockett

Irv Honigsberg Football: Carl Adams

Nellie Johnson Memorial: Brian Higbee

Edith Mayes: Blake Priest

Charles Mehew Pioneer Spirit: Blake Priest

Bernard Mayer: Kynlee Skaggs

Estella Alexander: Brian Higbee

Keithly Family Education: Catherine Cunningham

Garfield County: Tyler Hollan, Brian Higbee and Jillian Craig

Merryfield Office Supply Leadership: Chase Haworth

Zeola Schneider Trust: Marisa Saucedo

Betty June Sneed: Cory Simmons

Lucyle Spickelmier (Outstanding Language Arts student): Abigail Crockett

Judge George Howard Wilson: Zoe Adam

Allen Family Foundation Scholarships: Blake Hilton, Nakyah Pietsch, Ruben Sandoval-Daniels, Alexis Smith, Alyssa Wall, Ruby Bautista, Ian Choi, Marisa Saucedo and Mia Yerian

Vicki & Kevin Davis Scholarship: Diego Gonzalez, Ethan Briix

Oral Roberts University: Logan Green and Joli Holcomb

Oklahoma Christian University: Aaliyah Frazier, Max Horner, Levi Crone, Jacob McCool, Zacharias McEachern, Aaliyah Solano and Noah Voth

Army National Guard: Yeeun Lee

National Merit Commendation: Kucera Aguilar

