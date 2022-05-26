ENID, Okla. — Krystal Archer hoped she and her classmates would remember the small moments after graduating from Enid High School on Thursday.
“Look at the faces you may recognize from screaming with at football games or laughing with in the hallways,” Enid High’s valedictorian speaker told her fellow graduates during the commencement ceremony at D. Bruce Selby Stadium. “As you look around, I implore you to remember all of these small moments you shared together.”
EHS graduated 475 students on Thursday, concluding a school year of many successes from the class of 2022.
Kimberly Boles, the class’ salutatorian speaker, said she and her peers had been planted at Enid High, then watered daily and harvested — like the carrots Boles grows in her own garden — by the teachers, parents, coaches and pastors in their lives.
“Think about how far we’ve grown, the adversities we’ve gone through and the people who were there to guide us,” Boles said.
Senior speaker Kadee Jo Ransom said her classmates’ sophomore years were cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the following year, students faced turbulence with irregular in-person teaching and limited activities out of health and safety concerns.
Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd told graduates they had endured the pandemic for most of their high school careers with grace and resilience.
“I encourage you take that grace and resilience, make it work positively in your life and set an example for others as how to face adversity moving forward,” Floyd said. “Those lessons learned, along with all the many lessons learned at EHS, will benefit you the rest of your lives.”
EHS Principal Craig Liddell named off many of the past school year’s accomplishments, including students performing at national competitions and state tournaments, and receiving numerous scholarships, honors and awards. Forty-eight graduates were recognized Thursday with valedictorian commendations — having a 4.0 GPA and being a member of the EHS honors program.
“You all performed together, you competed together, you have succeeded together,” Liddell said.
Ransom said she didn’t want to sound like a cheesy, coming-of-age movie as she recounted her and her classmates moving from “hair bows to headbands to grad caps.”
But Enid High’s commencement was, as Ransom said, the end of that movie — complete with a classwide toss of those grad caps.
“Now, go out and create the perfect sequel,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.