ENID, Okla. — Graduates of the Enid High School class of 1971 hosted the kickoff event for their 50th class reunion Friday at Leonardo’s Children’s Museum.
The group plans to enjoy each other’s company all day Saturday with a breakfast buffet, a group tour of EHS, Champlin Mansion Tour and finishing the day with their 50th Golden Celebration.
The class of 1971 has gathered regularly since graduation date. The class had over 700 members in it.
Sheri Asbell said she hadn’t seen many of her classmates in 20 years after she missed the 40th reunion.
“Some people look exactly like they did back then, others have changed,” Asbell said. “I recognized several people right off the bat, others I needed the name tag. It’s nice to see them.”
