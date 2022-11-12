ENID, Okla. — A crazy room full of science exists on the third floor of Enid High School at the end of a long hall.
This is how teacher Dusty Hugaboom describes his little slice of heaven.
Hugaboom talks about his job with so much enthusiasm you’d think it was his first year instead of his 28th.
“I can retire next year but I won’t,” he said.
Hugaboom teaches astronomy, meteorology and the Teach Oklahoma cadet program. The third floor at Enid High is the freshman floor, but Hugaboom doesn’t mind.
“It’s close to the steps to the fourth floor that serves basically as the doorway to the observatory on top of the building,” he said.
He opens it once a week for his students. Hugaboom has 150 astronomy students and said students should make sure they come up to the Dr. Nancy Currie-Gregg Observatory at least once during their time in class.
He said not coming up to the observatory is a regret some express at 10-year reunions. The telescope is a 2-year-old computerized Celestron telescope. An observer can choose the planet they want to see and follow it automatically as the earth turns.
The dome was constructed in 1963 and is the only high school astronomical observatory in Oklahoma. In 2017, the observatory received a full facelift and a name courtesy of EHS alumnus Tim Gregg. He wanted to honor his wife, astronaut Nancy Currie-Gregg, who flew four times on the Space Shuttle.
The couple gave Hugaboom a book signed by astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man to step on the moon.
“It is my most prized possession except for my guitar,” Hugaboom said.
They also paid him to attend a space education conference at NASA. He is going back for three days in February next year.
“The workshop is amazing, and I learn so much attending them to bring back to the students,” Hugaboom said.
Hugaboom is from Buffalo and attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He got a degree in biology and first worked at Gold Spot Dairy as a laboratory director in quality control. When the dairy closed, he took some education classes and was hired by EHS Principal Ron Garrison. Hugaboom told Garrison his room might become a bit messy, and it is. Posters, books and maps are everywhere and it looks like a room well used and loved.
