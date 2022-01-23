ENID, Okla. — Susan Egan is perhaps most well known for playing the original Belle in “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” on Broadway.
But on Feb. 1 at the Stride Bank Center in Enid, she and three other Broadway performers will spread their wings and wear the musical crowns of other Disney princesses.
The concept behind “Disney Princess — The Concert” got started about five years ago as what originally was intended to be a one-off at a theater in New York. But, Egan was struck by how it affected such a wide range of people.
“It’s a show that appeals to kids, yes, but also appeals to the (person who was) a kid in 1991 but who now has kids of their own,” Egan said.
“That girl from ‘91 ... she never stopped loving Ariel, she still loves Ariel.”
The other purpose behind the show, Egan said, was to spotlight these women who were the only women in their particular shows, and “show the audience we’re not in competition with one another.”
Egan, a Tony-nominated actress for her role in “Beauty in the Beast,” is being joined in “Disney Princess — The Concert” by Anneliese van der Pol, Arielle Jacobs and Syndee Winters. Benjamin Rauhala is musical director of the show, while Adam J. Levy accompanies the performers as a prince.
The crew will cover performances from all 12 Disney princesses, plus Elsa and Anna from “Frozen.”
“We each get to talk about what it was like to portray those roles on stage,” Egan said.
She said mixing it up is one of the best parts of the show.
“And then it’s fun to explore characters we didn’t play,” she said. “No one is dressed up as Belle, although in gorgeous gowns that the audiences will love. ... But we are ourselves.”
When asked about advice she gives to performers, Egan said there’s two things she stresses to students or others looking to make their way in theater.
“One of them is: Be your authentic self,” she said.
Egan used Kristin Chenoweth and her role in “Wicked” as an example. She said some people are tempted to sound exactly what Chenoweth sounds like in the role, but what people don’t realize is she is being authentic — she is bringing “herself to the role.”
“Find what aspects of you (are great), and the best way to honor what Kristin did is to be authentically you and find your moment,” Egan said.
The other piece of advice, she said, is to never “edit what the opportunities are.”
“So many young performers think their future and career are going to come in a big red box,” Egan said, when they don’t see the beautiful green box right in front of them.
“Nothing unfolded in my career like I thought it would happen. Absolutely nothing,” she said.
If you go
“Disney Princess — The Concert”
7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1
Stride Bank Center
301 S. Independence, Enid
Tickets start at $29 with several packages available. Purchase at stridebankcenter.com, by calling 855-TIX-ENID or at the box office.
