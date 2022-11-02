Gas leak investigation

Downtown Enid can be seen behind workers are at 700 block of South Grand Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

 Suzie Byrd | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Natural gas odor in the downtown Enid area has been carried by the wind from a leak just south of Grand and Garriott, according to Enid Fire Department.

EFD units responded to reports of gas odors in businesses near Grand and Maine Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, 2022, according to EFD Deputy Chief Mark Morris.

Morris said it was determined the odor was carried from the leak site, where workers struck a 3-inch line in the 700 block of South Grand, a block south of Garriott. Oklahoma Natural Gas is on scene for repairs.

ONG workers measured the gas odor in the downtown area and determined it was at safe levels, Morris said.

Workers expected the repairs to last until about an hour, Morris said at around 10:45 a.m.

