ENID, Okla. — As the Fourth of July holiday weekend begins, Enid Fire Department is reminding residents to exercise proper caution around fireworks outside of city limits.
Enid has a ban on the possession, sale, use and distribution of fireworks within the city limits, Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Schatz said in a Facebook video earlier this week.
Fireworks can only be sold throughout the state between June 15 and July 6 by licensed retailers, according to state law.
Fireworks, according to the city ordinance, are defined as any explosive device which contains 50 milligrams of Class C powder, which includes, but is not limited to, firecrackers, Roman candles, skyrockets, stick rockets or rocket-fired toys.
The use of fireworks in city limits is punishable by a fine of up to $500. However, fireworks can be transported in their unopened, original packaging in a motor vehicle, Schatz said.
“I know people enjoy fireworks,” said Fire Marshal Ken Helms. “I hope they have a good, safe holiday weekend, but please observe the local ordinance and don’t use consumer fireworks or bring consumer fireworks into Enid.”
With thousands of firework-related injuries every year, Helms urged anyone following the law and setting off fireworks outside of city limits to be careful and try to avoid setting them off near any remaining uncut wheat crops.
Helms said he has seen entire homes destroyed by improperly used fireworks throughout his career.
“When things go wrong with consumer fireworks, they tend to go wrong very quickly,” Helms said. “You don’t have an opportunity to respond to it, sometimes, and so there are lots of injuries and unnecessary fires caused by fireworks.”
To ensure safety, Schatz gave the following safety tips:
- • Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
- • Older children should use them under close adult supervision.
- • Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
- • Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.
- • Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
- • Never light them indoors.
- • Only use them away from people, houses and flammable materials.
- • Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- • Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
- • Never ignite devices in a container and do not try to relight or handle a malfunctioning firework.
- • Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
- • Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that do not go off or in case of fire.
- • Never use illegal fireworks. Better yet, consider the safe alternative: watch the fireworks at Meadowlake Park and let the experts handle the show.
“On behalf of the Enid Fire Department, thank you for your continued support, and we wish everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July,” Schatz said in the video.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.