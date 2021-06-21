ENID, Okla. — Enid Fire Department put out a small house fire on West Cherokee on Monday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a residence in the 1700 block of West Cherokee after a fire was reported in an upstairs bedroom.
According to Fire Marshal Ken Helms, a young child had disposed of a lighter in a trash can, accidentally sparking the fire.
Although nobody was injured, Helms said the family reported a pet bearded dragon died in the fire. A dog was located safely within the home.
The room of origin had significant smoke damage, and its wood-paneled walls were charred, but firefighters "got a pretty quick attack" on the flames, Helms said.
"The officer I spoke to said he didn't think there was anything behind that panel — no drywall or anything, so once (the fire) compromised that paneling and got into the attic space it could have been off to the races pretty quick," Helms said. "It's going to be a significant cleanup, redoing that room, but structurally the the home is going to be OK."
