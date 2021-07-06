ENID, Okla. — Two bright-red fire engines rolled into the Enid Fire Department last week to replace old equipment and better help firefighters respond to local emergencies.
Enid Fire Chief Joe Jackson said the two new frontline pumpers, manufactured by Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wis., will give the department and the community 20 to 30 years of service.
“They give us reliable service for an extended period of time, and for (the firefighters) — everybody likes something shiny and new, so they’re going to be proud of it,” Jackson said. “They’re just more reliable when they’re new.”
The new engines will likely be outfitted, loaded up and on the streets next week, Jackson said. One will go to EFD Station 1 on Garriott and the other will go to Station 3 on 30th and Randolph.
EFD was initially budgeted for one truck two years ago, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson said the department had enough funds to budget for both trucks, which cost $638,000 each.
The department is annually allocated .125% of Enid’s 9.1% sales tax collections.
“The public safety sales tax helps us plan for the future and replace our equipment,” Jackson said.
EFD spent about three or four months designing the engines before Pierce began building, which took another three months.
Both of the new trucks are purposely “really similar” compared to other trucks, Jackson said, so firefighters are always familiar with how they work.
Some of the things the new engines have include compartments for drivers’ gear, overhead storage above the back seats, LED headlights, a tool panel and a compartment for the ladders.
EFD donated a fire truck to Twin Lakes Fire Department earlier this year after the volunteer fire department lost its station and equipment in a fire, and Jackson said EFD would donate another one to Autry Technology Center for training purposes.
“We use Autry to educate and provide certification in Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2 and EMT, and the truck that we’re retiring will replace an older truck that they have — get some more use out of it,” he said.
