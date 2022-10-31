ENID, Okla. — An Enid man was found dead in his burning home in the 1700 block of East Oklahoma during the early morning hours Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, according to Enid Fire Department.
Derrick Manning, 42, was deceased when firefighters found him in his bathroom, during a primary search of the home, said EFD Fire Marshal Ken Helms. He said it appears Manning died of smoke inhalation, but cause of death will be determined by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office.
He said foul play is not suspected in the fire but has not been ruled out. The investigation is continuing, he said.
Helms said a call was received concerning smoke in the area at 5:56 a.m., and upon investigation firefighters found the source of the smoke at 1729 E. Oklahoma at around 6:05 a.m.
“There were flames coming from the roof when we arrived on scene,” Helms said.
After firefighters made entry, they were able to remove Manning before the roof of the home collapsed. He said there were no other injuries, and the house was a total loss.
He said it is too early in the investigation to say for sure how and where the fire started in the home.
