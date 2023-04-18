Enid Fire Department responded to a brush fire near Cleveland and Chestnut at around noon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
According to EFD, a construction company clearing trees in the area for development has a burn pit in the area being used to dispose of trees. While burning some trees on Tuesday, an ember got out of the burn pit and caught a brush pile nearby on fire.
EFD responded, getting the fire "knocked down," but due to the softness of the ground, fire engines couldn't get close enough to completely put out the fire. According to EFD, grass rigs were in place to maintain the site as it burns down, with a plan to start stamping it out using bulldozers. The fire was expected to be completely put out by the end of the day Tuesday.
