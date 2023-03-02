Editor’s note: The last names of the SWAT medics quoted are not included in this story at the request of Enid Fire Department for safety reasons.
ENID, Okla. — Enid Fire Department has begun a new program that allows its personnel to become tactical medical providers to assist the local police department’s Special Weapons And Tactics Team.
Nine members of Enid Fire Department have started receiving training to become SWAT medics — who will respond to certain situations with Enid Police Department’s SWAT Team and provide medical support to officers.
“If one of (the SWAT Team members) gets hurt, we’re there to help them out because they have a dangerous job,” said Mark, one of EFD’s SWAT medics. “If they get shot or anything, then instead of one of their guys having to tend to that guy, we can do it so they can keep their team together and continue the mission.”
Fire Chief Jason Currier said whenever EPD’s SWAT Team has responded to situations in the past, the fire department has been on standby near the locations to speed up response time to provide support for any medical needs, as firefighters are trained emergency medical technicians.
But, Currier said EFD wants to better serve the community and provide more immediate medical attention to the SWAT Team and anybody else involved in those situations.
“What we’re doing now is providing more close-proximity-care, right at the scene,” he said, “so if something happens, then we can render aid immediately and then back up with our other normal resources.”
All firefighters at EFD are required to become EMT-certified within their first year of employment.
“So we already know how to do these skills, but the skills we’re going to be using are dealing more with gunshots or stabbings, maybe some burns,” said John, another one of EFD’s SWAT medics. “We have furthered our training into dealing with … chest seals and tourniquets, and recognizing those injuries and when to use those items appropriately.”
The SWAT medics will not only help the SWAT Team, John said, but also to other people involved in the situations who may have been injured.
“Whenever the SWAT Team gets called out, we are going to accompany them in whatever mission that they have, so if there’s a situation like a school shooting, … we will be able to provide care to any victims that would be in there,” he said.
Tryouts for firefighters to become SWAT medics were held in October 2022, and the fire and police departments soon will begin SWAT Team training together.
Police Sgt. Justin Hodges said having SWAT medics will be a great help to EPD’s 14-person SWAT Team, which responds to events like the execution of search warrants, barricaded subjects, shootings and other potentially high-risk situations.
“The main purpose is to … have medically trained personnel closer to the scene and intermingled with the SWAT Team,” he said.
Currier said in addition to training with EPD, the SWAT medics will receive medical training through the fire department.
Last month, the SWAT medics attended a two-day Combined Tactical Medical Training hosted by Heartland Medical Direction in Chickasha, going through lectures, facilitated skill stations and different scenarios.
“They just got their feet wet there,” Currier said. “We’re going to continue to look for training opportunities like that and continue to build and expand their capabilities as we move forward.”
This is EFD’s “jumping-off point” for the program, Currier said, and EFD will be learning from training with EPD and from other agencies that have established a similar tactical medical program.
“Once these guys are exposed to certain kinds of training, then we can start to build a scheduled plan — required classes, number of hours of CEUs (continued education units), certain skills they need to work on — and as we go forward, we will end up with some criteria for qualifications required,” Currier said.
“I’m proud of these guys for jumping in and taking part in this new program. … They’re the beginning of something that’s going to be pretty cool.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.