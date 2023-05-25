OKLAHOMA CITY — Teachers fled a state meeting in tears and stood in a hallway shaking and crying after the state superintendent Thursday, May 25, 2023, unveiled a taxpayer-funded “propaganda” video that educators viewed as a threat to their safety and livelihoods.
Superintendent Ryan Walters’ team later sent the media a link to the full video and posted it to the state Department of Education website, but then swiftly barred everyone from viewing it by setting it to private. Walters’ team promised to send a “fresh version,” but over two hours later, the video remained unavailable.
State education officials also aired an abridged version of the several minutes-long video at the monthly state Board of Education meeting, but inexplicably muted the audio for those trying to watch the at-capacity meeting remotely.
The video features Fox News interviews of Walters discussing teachers and teacher unions interspersed with a randomly selected mix of National Education Association speaker clips. It included interviews with people, whom educators didn’t think were from Oklahoma, and talk of “The Young Adult Experience,” as well as blurred graphic and pornographic images.
It ends with the message: “We can save education. Our kids are counting on it.”
“There were tears,” said Allyson Helm, an Oklahoma City Public Schools teacher who attended the meeting. “People were shaking and devastated by these remarks. And it is nothing less than propaganda. It reminds me of a wartime propaganda video.”
Helm, a registered Republican voter, said State Department of Education officials tried to draw an insulting correlation between pedophiles and pornography and educators, she said.
“I taught anatomy and physiology and high school biology for 10 years, and I didn’t talk about sex as much as these people at the State Department (of Education) do,” she said.
She also said Walters appeared to be attempting to indoctrinate the public to his views.
Walters did not respond to a request for comment about whether it was appropriate to use state resources to make the video or if it was intended to make educators and parents feel unsafe.
Ashley Daly, a parent of a Tulsa Public Schools first-grader, said the video was “very upsetting.”
“It made me worry that there are some people who are already feeling upset, (and) it’ll radicalize them and maybe make them do something really dangerous in our schools,” she said. “Our schools aren’t full of the awful people that Ryan Walters makes them sound like they are.”
She said it’s “terrifying as a parent” that Walters is using rhetoric that could cause someone to shoot children or teachers, when he’s supposed to be caring for and protecting them.
Daly, who attended the public meeting, said 90% of Oklahomans send their children to public schools, and if parents really thought teachers were “terrorists or pedophiles,” they wouldn’t send their children there.
Jami Jackson-Cole, a Duncan Public Schools teacher, said she started crying part way through the video because her first thought was “this is fixin’ to get someone killed.” She said the video was beyond outrageous and indicated that Walters is “coming after teachers.”
“There’s no doubt in my mind that if you’re not falling right along in line with everything he says, he’s coming to get ya,” said Jackson-Cole. “And we can’t have that. We are in a teacher shortage right now.”
She was so upset she left the meeting room, then encountered more teachers outside, also crying. They told her, “It is putting a target on us.”
“There’s enough crazy people in this world,” Jackson-Cole said. “We don’t need that. So it was beyond vile and reproach. Just horrible.”
State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, said he watched a little bit of the video after people contacted him outraged, but hadn’t been able to finish it. Walters already had set it to private.
“You just can’t go around calling people terrorists and things like that,” he said. “I think that (with) this conduct we’re losing that professionalism in all of this. The hatred, the fear mongering that goes along with all this is just not the way we should be doing things.”
