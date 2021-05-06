Kudos to United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma, as well as the Enid community as a whole, for a successful campaign.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted life in so many ways, United Way, with campaign chairs Alex and Kyle Williams leading the way, was able to exceed its fundraising goal by more than $30,000. The goal was to raise $800,000, but the final tally was $832,851.84.
The money raised will impact a great many lives in Enid. United Way supports 15 nonprofit member agencies locally: Booker T. Washington Community Center, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, Cimarron Council BSA, American Red Cross, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes, RSVP of Enid and North Central Oklahoma, Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, Salvation Army, Youth & Family Services North Central Oklahoma and YWCA of Enid.
Funds also support research to identify human service needs in Enid and other Northwest Oklahoma communities. United Way directs resources to accountable health and human services agencies to meet those needs by improving health, safety, education and economic well-being of our most vulnerable citizens.
Looking at the above list, you can see how wide United Way’s reach is in our community.
Kudos also go to award recipients honored at United Way’s recent annual luncheon and meeting.
Darrell Floyd, superintendent of Enid Public Schools and an active member of the community, received the 2021 Dick Lambertz Memorial Award for his efforts with United Way.
Top campaign fundraisers were recognized as well. The 2020-21 Tocqueville Society honors, the “most prestigious level of donor recognitions,” went to Mike and Kelly Wright, Bert and Janice Mackie, Great Plains Bank, Security National Bank, Gray and Johnnie Atwood, Dan and Karen Randall, Atwoods, Groendyke Transport, Hammer-Williams, Allen Family Foundation, Stride Bank and Richard Singer.
The top five ranking superhero campaigns were Dillingham Insurance, Groendyke Transport, Hammer-Williams, Security National Bank and Stride Bank. The 100% employee superhero campaign participation went to Cimarron Council, Boy Scouts of America, CDSA, Interbank, Triangle Insurance and UPS.
Everyone involved in this campaign deserves congratulations for what they were able to accomplish.
