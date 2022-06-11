Thumbs up
Thumbs up to OG&E for again helping people stay cool this summer.
The company recently kicked off its 16th annual fan donation by providing 125 fans to senior citizens and low-income families in Enid, Woodward and Alva.
Of the total, 50 fans were designated for RSVP of Enid, and 25 were designated for the Salvation Army of Enid
Since 2006, OG&E has provided more than 16,000 fans totaling nearly $270,000 to thousands of people living in the service territory of Oklahoma and Arkansas by partnering with organizations like senior and community centers and other nonprofit agencies that work directly with those in need.
As high temperatures soar, we know there will be many people grateful for the assistance.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to the 10th annual Operation Orange, which made a stop in Enid last week.
OSU Center for Health Sciences hosted its medical school summer camp at Stride Bank Center. The aim of Operation Orange is to encourage an interest in medicine and health care in middle and high school students in communities outside the larger metropolitan areas in the state.
The camp also made stops in Ada, Lawton, Stillwater and Tahlequah, with a total of 470 students attending the camp, 30 of whom were in Enid.
First-year medical and sports medicine students taught the campers during the free camp.
We like the idea of Operation Orange, especially with the continuing struggle rural Oklahoma faces in attracting and keeping health care professionals.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) Healthy Living Program (HLP) in Garfield County for working with community partners to conduct tobacco retailer education visits at local stores.
The goal is to keep young people from ever starting tobacco use.
The local TSET HLP will work with youth volunteers to conduct the store visits during regular business hours. An underage person will enter a store and ask to buy a tobacco product but with no intent to purchase it.
Tobacco sales prohibited by federal and state laws to anyone under the age of 21.
Visits are not meant to entrap local retailers but rather to raise awareness of laws that prohibit tobacco and vape sales to underage persons.
Clerks who are willing to complete a would-be sale will be reminded of the law, while those who refuse to sell will be acknowledged and thanked.
We like this effort.
