Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid Police Department for the new program it is starting for area youth with an interest in law enforcement.
The Police Explorers Program is intended for people between the ages of 14 and 20. Participants will be assigned uniforms, learn the everyday ins and outs of police work and work alongside EPD officers at events.
The group of 15 Explorers will meet 6-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at EPD’s Training Center, 401 W. State. The first meeting is set for Sept. 14.
Applications are available at the Records Division of EPD, 301 W. Garriott. The deadline is Sept. 1, and applications can be returned to the Records Division.
Applicants must be able to pass a background check and undergo an interview with officers involved with the program.
For questions about applying or about the program, contact Officer Tobias Plucinski by calling (580) 616-7083 or emailing tplucinski@enid.org.
We like this program. We can imagine it’s going to be pretty popular.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Park Avenue Thrift for helping fund classroom projects.
The local nonprofit provided $5,781 for teachers through the DonorsChoose program.
Park Avenue Thrift funded 21 projects at 10 schools. The most requests were for new books for classroom libraries. Other items included basic school supplies, manipulative toys and tools, VR headset and physics experiment tools.
Park Avenue also gives out grants twice a year to area nonprofits. They have spring and fall giving cycles. Grants this past spring totaled $200,832. Applications for the fall cycle will openSept. 1 and close Sept. 23. Information can be found on Park Avenue’s website at www.parkavenuethrift.org.
Enid is fortunate to have an organization like Park Avenue Thrift. Over the years, Park Avenue has helped so many people.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid Regional Development Alliance for its grant program to help local businesses.
ERDA provides grants through several programs, including grants for equipment, infrastructure assistance, small business renovation, downtown sprinkler and MicroEnterprises.
Last year, ERDA helped 14 businesses.
In addition to these grants, ERDA can help connect businesses to state and federal resources. For applications or more information about qualification, visit growenid.com/local-incentives or contact ERDA at info@growenid.com or by calling (580) 233-4232.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.