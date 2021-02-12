Here’s a question for you. Which seems riskier to the environment?
Pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels of crude oil through a well-regulated, newly constructed pipeline that has undergone multiple positive State Department assessments over year and years of study, has united backing from both labor and business constituencies, received overwhelming public support from voters of all political stripes over the years and has support from a key ally nation?
Or, transporting that same amount of oil across the country and through small towns by hundreds of trucks and hundreds of rail cars?
The Biden-Harris administration announced in January it was revoking a key permit for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, the second time a Democratic administration has scuttled the $8 billion project in less than a decade. President Joe Biden declared that construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline undermines “U.S. leadership” regarding climate change.
To most environmentalists who don’t really understand anything about the oil and gas industry, this executive order is a rallying cry for an agenda to halt oil and gas production in favor of alternative energy sources that have neither the reliability nor the affordability of oil and gas.
Pipelines are the most effective and safe way to transport crude oil, much more so than via freight. The Keystone has complied multiple layers of environmental safety rules. However, if companies are forced to transport the oil through the riskier modes of freight transportation, it puts communities at risk.
If the president was truly interested in environmental leadership, he wouldn’t have signed this executive order, but instead would have worked with the Canadian government and other stakeholders to continue ensuring the construction of the safe and reliable Keystone XL pipeline.
