Public education came out the big winner with the budget deal worked out with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office and legislative leaders.
The $8.3 billion budget for the next fiscal year includes a record $3.2 billion in funding for public schools. Common education saw an increase of $171.8 million, a nearly 6% boost, with the increase to be used to cut class sizes in kindergarten and first grade.
Pretty much everyone agrees reducing class sizes in early grades is a good thing.
As Shawn Hime, executive director of Oklahoma School Boards Association and a former Enid Public Schools superintendent, said: “We support that 100%. Class size is one education reform that’s been researched over the years and been proven to work for student achievement.”
We are happy to see this increase in education spending, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that threw everything into such turmoil.
In addition to the boost in education spending, the budget plan also includes:
• A reduction in the top personal income tax rate from 5% to 4.75%.
• A reduction in the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 4%.
• An average agency budget increase of 7.22%.
• A $42 million sales tax rebate for broadband expansion in underserved areas.
• Restore refundability of the Earned Income Tax Credit.
• Medicaid expansion for low-income Oklahomans.
• Adding $800 million to the state savings fund.
After some early worries about whether agency budgets would have to be cut to balance the budget, it was good to see that isn’t the case. Oklahoma’s economy rebounded pretty well. We hope to see that continue.
