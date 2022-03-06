THUMBS UP
Thumbs up to a pair of area public school educators who are being honored by Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
Monroe Elementary School Principal Scott Allen will receive the 2022 Oklahoma Medal for Excellence award for elementary/secondary administration.
Elaine Hutchison, a math teacher at Fairview High School, will receive the medal for secondary teaching.
They are two of the five educators statewide who will be honored at Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s 36th Academic Awards Celebration in Oklahoma City. Each of the five recipients will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a glass “Roots and Wings” sculpture, designed by the late Oklahoma artist Ron Roberts and produced by Artistic Glass Studio of Edmond.
It’s awesome that two of the five honorees are from Northwest Oklahoma.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to eight public school students from Northwest Oklahoma high schools who were named Academic All-Staters by Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
Those students are Krystal Archer, Enid High School; Elizabeth Bain, Chisholm High School; Sawyer Hutchison and Sydney Martens, Fairview High School; Lake Lyon, Cherokee High School; Katon Lunsford, Kingfisher High School; and Emma Taylor and MaKenna Bailey, Pond Creek-Hunter High School.
Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 36th annual Academic Awards Celebration on May 21 ini Oklahoma City.
Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee.
They were among 100 seniors from 75 schools selected.
We are proud to see our area so well represented.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to everyone involved in Ignite the Night this year.
Ignite the Night, previously known in Enid as Night to Shine, creates a prom-like experience for teenagers and adults with special needs, including those who may have not had the chance to go to a traditional high school prom.
After being affiliated with the Tim Tebow Foundation local organizers decided to branch out on their own this year for the event hosted by Oakwood Christian Church.
This year, about 100 guests, called “kings and queens,” attended Ignite the Night. Close to 300 people, including “buddies” and volunteers, were there to help run things and make sure the night went smoothly. Buddies are partnered with attendees to escort the kings and queens throughout the evening.
Such an event could not happen without support from the community, all the volunteers who help out, but most importantly all the kings and queens who participate.
